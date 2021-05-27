Cancel
Neosho, MO

Search resumes for 12-year-old pulled into water near Neosho

By From staff reports
Joplin Globe
 9 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. — Rescue efforts have resumed today in the search for a 12-year-old girl who was swept away by a strong current at Lime Kiln Park. Neosho law enforcement officials were called at approximately 4:14 p.m. Wednesday to Lime Kiln Park for a water rescue. They were able to pull Trevor Hicks, 34, from the water; he was unresponsive at the time and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release from Neosho police Chief Jason Baird.

www.joplinglobe.com
