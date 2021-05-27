Search resumes for 12-year-old pulled into water near Neosho

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect and deputies exchange gunfire after a police chase in southwest Missouri. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office released the following. “On todays date [May 11] shortly before noon Newton County Deputies attempted to contact an individual that was a suspect in a burglary as well as having warrants for his arrest. At that time an individual pointed a weapon at the officers and fled in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued that began in Newton County and proceeded south into McDonald County. The Missouri Highway Patrol deployed spike strips and managed to flatten 2 of the suspects tires. The pursuit continued a short distance until the vehicle left the road into a field near Highway CC and Highway C. The suspect, a 26 year old W/M fired shots at Newton County Deputies. The Deputies returned fire and the engagement ended when the suspect was wounded. Medical aid was immediately administered to the suspect and he was transported by ambulance to a Joplin hospital. I have requested both the Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation of the incident . No more information is available at this time.”