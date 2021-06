As the number of vaccinations across the U.S. increases, the national number of new COVID-19 infections continues to plummet. And as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved children and adolescents 12 years old and up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, cases will likely continue to drop further. But not everywhere is seeing numbers go where they want them to, as COVID cases are still rising in four states right now, according to data from The Washington Post.