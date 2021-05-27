Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Fire in Santa Ana River Bottom Now Fully Contained

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire that erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom between Jurupa Valley and Riverside and scorched 115 acres was 100% contained Thursday morning, Cal Fire said. Crews sealed gaps in the fire line and mopped up hot spots overnight, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The non-injury...

