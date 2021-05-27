This is the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, and it is angry

It’s not every day a “Rambo Lambo” hits the auction block. The Countach-sourced V12-powered SUV was made in limited numbers, to the tune of 328 units over the course of seven years. This one received a fresh dark blue paint job (its original hue) as recently as two years ago, so it looks practically brand new. The 444 horsepower V12 is mated to a five-speed manual transmission that routes power to all four wheels. It’s also a thirsty beast that gets about 8 mpg, so if you’re looking for efficiency or an automatic slushbox, you’re out of luck. At least there are creature comforts like full leather upholstery, wood trim, air conditioning, and power windows. But who cares about any of that since this thing will do over 100 mph in the sand. Up for bid by RM Sotheby’s, this LM002 should command a high price from the savvy collector who will, no doubt, grab a great piece of automotive history.