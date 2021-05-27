Cancel
This is the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, and it is angry

By Greg Potts
topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” says Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini. Yes, yes and yes again. That is something we can absolutely get on board with. Show us a next-gen...

www.topgear.com
