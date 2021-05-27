Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tamron Hall Fans Rally Behind Her After the Talk Show Host Shares Huge Career News

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans can't stop celebrating Tamron Hall's success. On Tuesday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Among them was the 50-year-old broadcast journalist’s self-titled daytime ABC talk show Tamron Hall, which received a total of three nominations. Most notably, Tamron was given a nod for Outstanding Informative Host, an award she took home last year.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Show#Live Television#Broadcast Television#Abc#Tamronhallshow#Polytechnic High School#Tamron Hall Show#Congratulations Tamron#Emmy Awards#Best Informative Talk#Congrats#Rally#Nominees#Tuning#Production Team#Fort Worth#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmix929.com

Kelly Clarkson and her talk show score six Daytime Emmy nominations

Last year, Kelly Clarkson won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. This year, she and her talk show just scored six nominations, including one for a song that Kelly wrote with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix. Kelly’s show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, while Kelly...
Huntsville, ALWAFF

NBC talk show host Tamron Hall gets candid with TVL host Payton Walker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Award-winning broadcast journalist and television talk show host Tamron Hall joins Payton Walker on Tennessee Valley Living to talk about her television career and an off-screen project she’s currently working on. The conversation began with how she got her start in the journalism field. Hall talked...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Ellen DeGeneres Broke News to Her Staff About Her Talk Show Ending

Ellen DeGeneres sadly let her staff know she was ending her talk show a day before going public with the news, E! News has learned. On Wednesday, May 12, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the TV personality shared that the upcoming 19th season of the Emmy-winning Ellen DeGeneres Show, set to premiere in 2022, would be the series' last. She said, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Tamron Hall Reveals A Time When Al Roker Helped Her And Her Son

Tamron Hall knows that she can call on her former Today co-host Al Roker when she needs a helping hand. As a special guest on the Tamron Hall Show, Roker reunited with Hall on TV for the first time in four years on her Friday (May 21) episode. And the 50-year-old revealed a time when Roker, 66, was there for her and her 2-year-old son, Moses, who needed emergency surgery.
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Ellen DeGeneres Pulls Plug On Talk Show After 19 Seasons

Ellen DeGeneres is winding down her award-winning daytime television talk show after 19 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes. What Happened: In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres stated she informed her staff this week and will publicly address her decision on Thursday's show with Oprah Winfrey, who reigned as the daytime talk show star before DeGeneres' ascension.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Casey Bishop Breaks Her Silence and Drops Huge News After Shocking 'American Idol' Exit

Fan favorite Casey Bishop is speaking out after being eliminated on American Idol. The 16-year-old singer from Estero, Florida was at the center of a major social media uproar after host Ryan Seacrest revealed last weekend that she didn't receive enough votes to advance to the season finale, which airs this Sunday on ABC. Now, top 3 finalists Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham are the the only ones left with a shot at the title.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams' talent as a daytime talk show host is "being Wendy"

With her glam bordering on camp style, Williams is an anomaly on daytime TV, Michael Schulman writes in a New Yorker profile of the daytime talk show host. "Unlike her competitor Ellen DeGeneres, she’s not a standup comedian, and, unlike Kelly Ripa or the women of The View, she doesn’t have co-hosts," explains Schulman. "She’s her own sounding board, capable of filling endless time with off-the-cuff, bawdy talk, delivered in a Jersey accent. Her rambling spontaneity is an antidote to the cheery polish of the Today show; she’ll interrupt a celebrity tidbit to tell a story about her weekend, then lose her place. She barely uses a teleprompter and won’t wear an earpiece. Although her show features such daytime staples as interviews, shopping segments ('Trendy@Wendy'), and advice ('Ask Wendy'), its core is 'Hot Topics,' ostensibly a gossip roundup but really a kind of free-associative performance art, in which Williams riffs on celebrity divorces, pop-star feuds, and 'Real Housewives' antics." As CNN's Don Lemon, who has guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, put it: "Her talent is being Wendy. She has this degree of comfort on television, like she’s sitting in your living room talking to you." Schulman adds: "You don’t have to know the people she’s discussing to be engrossed by her chatty, opinionated commentary, which converts even operatic gossip into relatable mini-dramas. Assessing the news that Kim Kardashian was keeping a sixty-million-dollar mansion after her divorce from Kanye West, Williams shrugged and concluded, 'It’s best for the kids. The kids know the house.'"
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Tamron Hall praises Al Roker after her son, 2, needed emergency surgery

Tamron Hall has publicly praised Al Roker after he came to her aid when her two-year-old son, Moses, needed emergency surgery. The former Today co-stars proved they still enjoy a close relationship despite no longer working together. Reuniting on Tamron's the Tamron Hall Show on Friday, the first-time mom revealed...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Was Canceled After Two Seasons

For more than 25 years, Steve Harvey has been one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment, especially when it comes to comedy. However, he has also proven that he can do much more than make people laugh. In fact, in more recent years, Steve’s hosting abilities have gotten him a lot of attention. So, in 2017 when he got his very own daytime talk show, it seemed like a natural next step. The show, Steve, came just a year after his previous talk show, Steve Harvey, was canceled. The new show featured a nice mixture of audience interaction, celebrity guests, and of course, humor. After season one, the show seemed to be off to a very strong start and it looked like it had a bright future. As a result, lots of people were stunned when news broke that the show would end after its second season.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Tamron Hall delights fans with incredible announcement

Tamron Hall left fans incredibly delighted as she announced a major achievement for both herself and the Tamron Hall Show. In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row. "Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated...
Theater & DancePopculture

Brooke Burke Speaks out on Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Tom Bergeron's Firing (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars fans were stunned when longtime host Tom Bergeron was let go and replaced with Tyra Banks during the ABC reality dance competition's 29th season. Although new host Banks brought a refreshing flair to the series, some fans still had difficulty parting ways with the beloved host himself after 15 years. Former DWTS co-host, Brooke Burke, who used to star alongside Bergeron for eight seasons, shared her thoughts on the matter after the beloved TV staple left almost as abruptly as Burke did.
TV & VideosShowbiz411

You Tube Host Sean Evans (Who?) Gets Daytime Emmy Nomination, Beating Famous Names Like Ellen DeGeneres, Tamron Hall, Whoopi Goldberg

Sean who? Some guy named Sean Evans who hosts a show on YouTube was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Talk Show Host last night. Such is the power of YouTube that this Evans, whose name we’ll learn now, beat out Ellen DeGeneres, Tamron Hall, and a number of marquee names. Also, Sean Evans isn’t even on television! He’s on YouTube. His show, called “Hot Ones,” is on the internet.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares upsetting news with his fans

Al Roker has taken to Instagram to mourn the death of a beloved pillar of the community. The Today star paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary Woodruff following the news that she had passed away at the age of 104. WATCH: Today's Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during live chat.
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Did Dr. Ian Smith Just Call Tamron Hall Out !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Most have gotten used to hearing Dr. Ian Smith educating use about how to live our best life in a healthy manor, he was recently on the Sam Sylk Show talking about getting rid of the COVID15 and his new book Fast Burn. Dr. Ian Smith is not the interview that you would see in The Shade Room or World Star because let’s be real there is nothing shady about health. But in a recent interview Dr. Ian Smith had a fast burn of mater of factly tea come pouring out about Tamron Hall, by not saying her name but narrowing it down to her.
Port Chester, NYSFGate

A Kidney For Lizzie; Community Rallies for Liz Rotfeld, Featured on the Talk Show, The Doctors

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Liz Rotfeld, a resident of Port Chester who needs a kidney transplant, can be seen on the Emmy® award-winning talk show The Doctors, which aired May 26th on CBS. The primary reason that Liz agreed to appear on the show is because she wants to share the importance of the early detection of kidney disease with as many people as possible.