‘Circus Is Coming To Town’: How The El Paso Border Patrol’s 2018 Election Day Plan Unraveled

(The latest Border Patrol rescue)....It happened over the weekend. The El Centro Sector Border Patrol Station received a distress call from a woman. She xsaid she and another woman had crossed into United States illegally about 23 miles west of Calexico. The caller said the other woman with her was injured and in need of assistance. Agents working the area began a search. They were soon joined by air support and a BORSTAR Team. About three hours after the initial call, the BORSTAR Team reported they had found one of the women. The second woman was found a short time later. It was determined the second woman was in need of a medical evacuation, but the air ambulance could not land because of the rugged terrain. The BORSTAR agents carried the woman to an alternate location, where a ground ambulance awaited with emergency medical personnel. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. It was determined the other woman was not in need of medical assistance. That woman, a 21 year old Mexican National. She was processed at the El Centro processing center, and deported back to Mexico.