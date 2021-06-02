Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Amazon Prime Day 2021 clothing deals: The best fashion discounts to expect this year

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHIIo_0aDWz1qh00

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us. And if you remember having to wait until October in 2020, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s event is happening in June.

As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances . And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe , a lesser-known section of its website that allows you to try before you buy, but it’s just launched the Local Label Hub , which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands. We are also expecting huge deals on some big-name labels, including Levi’s and Ray-Ban.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we’ll be putting the most exciting discounts on your radar to help you score the top offers.

We’d recommend bookmarking this page ahead of the event to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Before that though, here’s everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

When will Prime Day fashion deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to kids’ toys and home appliances.

Luckily, the fact it falls in the month of June means Amazon Prime Day is perfectly timed with England (hopefully) coming out of lockdown, making it an ideal opportunity to find the perfect re-entry outfit .

However, in true Amazon form, you may notice a number of early discounts on clothing and accessories ahead of Prime Day. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop Prime Day fashion deals?

Prime Day discounts are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership , so if you want to access the fashion deals you will need to sign-up.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy , which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app . This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

What to expect from Prime Day fashion deals in 2021

If you’re a true fan of Amazon, you will know that it is the place for clothing and accessories on a budget, with many lesser-known sections of the website proving a haven for fashion fans, including Prime Wardrobe, which allows you to try before you buy .

While there’s currently no official news on the exact fashion deals that will be available, the retailer stocks a huge number of popular labels such as Levi’s, Ray-Ban and Adidas, and we’re expecting the prices of these brand’s products to be considerably reduced during the two-day event.

Last year’s best fashion deals in the UK

In 2020, Prime Day had seriously good fashion deals, such as these Puma women’s white trainers , which were reduced from £88 to £45. Similarly, Calvin Klein underwear had up to 50 per cent off, proving it’s a great time to stock up on the essentials.

In the run-up to Prime Day 2021 and throughout the shopping event, we will of course be bringing you all the latest deals, essential information and insights to make sure you’re bagging the best bargain possible.

Early Prime Day fashion deals in the UK

While Prime Day is yet to begin, everyone knows that Amazon likes to treat us all by offering discounts and offers year round, so below we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals to shop now.

Not only that, Amazon Fashion is currently offering 20 per cent off when you use the code “EXTRA20” at checkout until 30 June. It applies to many items from Amazon’s in-house clothing label – find – and you can shop everything included in the promotion here .

Levi’s women’s 711 skinny jeans: Was £85, now £68, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvIs1_0aDWz1qh00

While Gen-Z may be declaring skinny jeans over , Kate Middleton recently put a strong case together for continuing to wear them, and we’re here for it. With 20 per cent off this pair from Levi’s – the brand that knows everything there is to know about denim – these are a no-brainer. We’ll be adding them to our baskets now.

Buy now

Ray-Ban metal round sunglasses: Was £122.55, now £78.80, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41untw_0aDWz1qh00

As we enter into summer, it’s time to make sure you have your seasonal accessories in order, and this pair of Ray-Bans are the ideal pair of sunglasses. The universal appeal of these makes them a must-have accessory. Available in three sizes – small, standard and large – there’s something for all face shapes. We advise that if you have a slightly rounder face, you opt for the large size.

Buy now

Wrangler men’s Texas contrast straight jeans: Was £79.95, now £48.25, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEs5z_0aDWz1qh00

American denim brand Wrangler is known for its reliable jeans and this pair has been reduced by a whopping 40 per cent. A classic straight-leg cut, these feature a button-up fastening. While we’re yet to review these, they do have a 4.5-star rating, with more than 5,000 people heralding how great they are.

Buy now

New Balance men’s 520v7 shoes: Was £60, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7LEY_0aDWz1qh00

New Balance is known for its running shoes, and, in fact, its designs are a firm favourite of ours at IndyBest. We’ve featured the fresh foam 1080v11s (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk ) in our guide to the best men’s running shoes . These 520v7 shoes look like they’re the perfect pair of trainers for pairing with jeans and a tee, or could be worn for your next trip to the gym – versatility at its best.

Buy now

Fjällräven unisex kanken rucksack: Was £83.50, now £60.61, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pOkS_0aDWz1qh00

As brands go, this one is a favourite when it comes to backpacks. It’s high coast totepack (£70, Amazon.co.uk ) even featured in our review of the best daypacks , with our writer praising it for being “versatile and beautiful, like everything Fjallraven makes”.

As for this rucksack, it’s the perfect option if you’re returning to the office and want something spacious but fun. It’s available in a range of colourways, including a bright, statement yellow. At £80, it is an investment, so the current discount means it’s the prime time to buy.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, try the links below:

Interested in finding more about the shopping extravaganza? Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

141K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fashion#Amazon Go#Brand Store Deals#Discount Deals#Music Deals#Nintendo Switch#Prime Video#Local Label Hub#Asos#Indybest#Prime Day Discounts#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Music Services#Fashion Brands#Clothing#True Amazon Form#Fashion Fans#Prime Wardrobe#Lightning Deals#Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Adidas
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

Amazon Deals: Kitchen Gadgets Wish List For Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Amazon Prime Day is expected to be in June this year (the retailer has...
ApparelPopSugar

Hands Down, These Are the 85 Best Memorial Day Deals on Clothes

Serious question: is anything sweeter than finding out the dress you've been eyeing for weeks is available at a fraction of the original price? We think not. Few things get us more excited than discovering a good sale, especially when we're in the market for new pieces to fill our homes and closets.
TV ShowsGamespot

Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales events of the year, but unlike Black Friday, this sale is only available for Amazon Prime members. With Prime Day fast-approaching--it kicks off in June, though the official dates haven't been announced yet--now's a great time to pick up a membership if you don't already have one. We've rounded up all of the details about Amazon Prime memberships and free trials below.
Small Businessnewsnetnebraska.org

When is Prime Day 2021: Amazon Official Date Deals

The dates for Prime Day 2021 are June 21 and 22, but several initiatives and offerings will keep us company in the meantime. 2 million of products offered globally, always and Only for Prime customers. Amazon promises Unmissable offers Top Brands, which largely includes small and medium-sized businesses, with over...
Shoppingdornob.com

Take a Peek at Potential 2021 Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Decor Deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Nobody knows quite yet, except for the fact that the highly-anticipated sale could arrive anytime between June and October this year. We’ve seen some seriously great stuff go as low as 50 percent off in the past, so if you’re a bargain hunter, this is one event you don’t want to miss.
Shoppingruralradio.com

Target Deal Days set to compete with Amazon Prime Day

(New York) — Target has jumped on the summer deals bandwagon, announcing it will be hosting a Deal Days digital sale from June 20 to June 22. With 36 straight hours of deals, Target’s shopping bonanza is 24 hours longer than Amazon Prime Day, the standard-bearer for summer deals. The...
ShoppingCNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early deals have started, more are coming

Are you already on the prowl for Prime Day deals? You should be. Although the official dates for Amazon's big shopping event haven't yet been announced, we know it's happening sometime in June -- which is not far off. We also know of at least two Prime Day-caliber deals you can get right now:
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Summer Shopping Event

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is expected to roll out next month and we're here to help you find the best deals! Whether your daily routine is shopping at Amazon for deep discounts or you're the type of shopper to wait for its biggest sales, ET Style has all the information you need to know about Amazon's epic shopping event.
Shoppinggeekculture.co

Geek’s Guide To Getting The Best Deals On Amazon Singapore Prime Day 2021

It’s the time of the year we’re all waiting for. No silly goose, not Christmas, Mark your calendars! The mid-year shopping season is in full swing, as Amazon’s Prime Day returns on 21-22 June, offering shoppers numerous savings and promotions on over two million deals globally across toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, book, baby products and more.
TV Showserienewsnow.com

Amazon announces dates for this year's Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sales event will be held June 21 and 22, the company said Wednesday. Amazon usually holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic. Amazon said that last year's Prime Day was its best on record. Prime Day,...
Electronicsloudersound.com

The best Amazon Echo Studio deals for Prime Day and June 2021: the smart speaker that puts the music first

Until recently, the one criticism you could level at the Amazon Echo range was that, for all its superb home automation smarts, there wasn’t really anything in the line-up for people who appreciated decent audio quality. With the Amazon Echo Studio, that criticism can now be put to bed. The Echo Studio is a proper – in the audiophile sense – home speaker first, and Alexa-facilitating voice controller second. In this article we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo Studio deals on the web, so you can get a slice of the action for less than ever.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2021

There are dozens upon dozens of great products available for Xbox right now, and anything that is compatible with Xbox One consoles is also going to be compatible with the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. We're rounding up our favorite headsets that are most likely to go on sale for Amazon Prime Day, as well as some major discounts that are already available in advance of the big day. Here are our top picks for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, S, and PC.
Electronicsdigitalspy.com

Best Prime Day tablet and iPad deals

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a tablet, it might be worth holding on until the prices drop in Amazon’s Prime Day sales. We’re sure to see discounts on the brand’s own Amazon Fire tablets, but in previous years we’ve seen big price drops for Android and Samsung tablets, and price drops for iPad too.
ShoppingNBC San Diego

Amazon Prime Day Starts June 21. Here's How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21 and 22. As Covid-related restrictions are lifted, expect deals on items related to entertaining and traveling, including smart TVs, headphones, smokers and backyard games. It's typically one of the most anticipated sales of the year. In 2021, pent-up consumer demand and a...