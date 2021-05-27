AUDIO: Rum Revere – “Town Hall”

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the past year, you’ve probably heard Fousheé’s soft, slyly commanding voice. Clips of her singing “I’ve been trying not to go off the deep end / I don’t think you want to give me a reason,” and “Shawty, go get that paper,” both pulled from her song “Deep End,” have been used 3.5 million times—over makeup tutorials, dances and cooking videos from around the globe. Now, she’s poised to make an even bigger impact with her debut album, Time Machine, out today. (The video for the first single, “My Slime,” also just dropped.) In an interview for W’s annual music issue, the up-and-comer talks viral fame, the wage gap for Black content creators, and her eclectic sense of style.