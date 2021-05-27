Cancel
AUDIO: Rum Revere – “Town Hall”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic sampler artist Rum Revere is already out with his second album of the year. Brock Gourlie created this body of work around phrases and conversations had from various town hall meetings. From talking about hookah lounges to flamingos to Batman to an ex-husband being the killer, it’ll amaze you what subjects get tossed around in the town hall. Rum Revere has some fun with that, creating quirky beats around words with absolutely no context. It’s always a treat hearing what he’s up to; fellow sampler Bobby Tylenol has a remix of Revere’s “Louie the Spray” on here as well.

breakingandentering.net
