The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur sits atop Bentley’s hierarchy of grand cruisers, meaning it is as posh as it is powerful. Sharing a platform with its two-door Continental GT stablemate, this stretched Bentley has enough space to haul you around like a luxuriating executive but is fun enough to drive to take the wheel yourself when the time comes. With either a W12 or a V8 under the Flying Spur’s hood, it’s no slouch. Top-rung W12 models send 626 hp through the eight-speed transmission and to all four wheels. The V8 makes less power, expectedly, and only sends 542 hp through the same eight-speed transmission. While power is important, it’s not everything about the Flying Spur. Competing with the likes of Maybach and Rolls-Royce, the Bentley Flying Spur’s cabin is nicer than most homes, and is stuffed with leather and other high-end materials.