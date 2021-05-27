CEO Series: Ursula Burns on Leading with Authenticity at Xerox
A conversation with former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns about inclusive capitalism. Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox from 2009 to 2016, rose from humble beginnings to become the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. In this interview with HBR editor-in-chief Adi Ignatius, she talks candidly about the frequent challenges and occasional advantages of being “the only” and explains why organizations needs to do a better job of promoting both economic and racial equality — themes that also animate her new memoir, Where You Are is Not Who You Are.hbr.org