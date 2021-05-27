CEO Series: Ursula Burns on Leading with Authenticity at Xerox

Dear M & M: I have heard something about the 4 P’s in Marketing. Can you explain it to me? -George. Dear George: “Neil Borden popularized the idea of the marketing mix and the concepts that would later be known primarily as the four P’s — in the 1950s. Borden was an advertising professor at Harvard University. His 1964 article titled “The Concept of the Marketing Mix” demonstrated the ways that companies could use advertising tactics to engage their consumers. Decades later, the concepts that Borden popularized are still being used by companies to advertise their goods and services.” — (Source: Investopedia)