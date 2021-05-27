Jenny McCarthy Went After Ken Jeong on Twitter After 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Finale
The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy just couldn't resist poking fun at fellow panelist Ken Jeong following Wednesday night's season 5 finale. After finalists Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet took the stage one last time, host Nick Cannon announced Piglet as the winner of the Fox competition show this season. As it turns out, Nick Lachey was behind Piglet's costume the whole time, while Chameleon and Black Swan ended up being Wiz Khalifa and JoJo.www.goodhousekeeping.com