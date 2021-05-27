What’s next for Fintech, and how banks can leverage new-wave technologies to deliver superior services to all

The Fintech sector has experienced a period of rapid growth over the past year. As noted by the World Bank, with the exception of lending, digital financial services grew across the board, particularly in emerging markets. According to the report, Fintech is seen as the pathway to affordable financial services, which is critical for both poverty reduction and economic growth. And, at a time when face-to-face and physical interactions are seen as having risk, consumers are flocking to digital banking services to transact.