What’s next for Fintech, and how banks can leverage new-wave technologies to deliver superior services to all

By BrandPost Sponsored by Huawei
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fintech sector has experienced a period of rapid growth over the past year. As noted by the World Bank, with the exception of lending, digital financial services grew across the board, particularly in emerging markets. According to the report, Fintech is seen as the pathway to affordable financial services, which is critical for both poverty reduction and economic growth. And, at a time when face-to-face and physical interactions are seen as having risk, consumers are flocking to digital banking services to transact.

Public Healthprotocol.com

The pandemic and fintech might put an end to overdraft fees

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Ally Bank drops overdraft fees, neobanks might be underrated for small-business lending, and Ant Group gets back on track. The Big Story. Why overdraft fees might be over. Ally Bank, the biggest all-digital bank in the U.S., is getting rid of...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Banking Platforms Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems, Temenos

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Banking Platforms Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Banking Platforms market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Banking Platforms Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Unchained Capital, a financial services platform geared for long-term bitcoin holders, has announced today the initial closing of a $25 million series A capital raise led by institutional bitcoin investment solutions firm NYDIG. In addition, NYDIG has increased its minority stake and added $100 million to its initial lending commitment of $50 million made in February.
Marketsfinovate.com

Public and Private Investors Boost Latin American Fintech

It’s a good week to be a fintech in Latin America. Uruguay-based fintech dLocal made its Nasdaq debut, raising more than $617 million in an IPO that gave the firm a valuation of $6 billion. The company, founded five years ago, offers a payments platform that enhances the ability of global merchants to operate in emerging markets. With customers ranging from Amazon.com to Uber, dlocal will use the capital from the IPO to add new features to its platform as well as enter new markets, according to an interview with Reuters.
Economybeincrypto.com

Banking and Financial Services Reignite the European Industry Region

Digital technology firms such as Backbase, SmartMessage, Abaka, and Creatio joined the foremost edition of Finnovex Europe to formulate evolutionary strategies for re-igniting the banking and Financial Services Industry (FSI) of the European Region. The Leading Summit on Financial Services Innovation and Excellence, which kicked off from May, 24 –...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

ADAMA's self-produced prothioconazole-based products powered by its new novel Asorbital™ Formulation Technology delivers superior disease control

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2021 ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, is introducing a novel proprietary formulation technology that delivers improved penetration efficiency and excellent systemic movement in plants, resulting in higher efficacy in ADAMA's prothioconazole-based products. ADAMA's novel fungicide formulation based on...
Economycloudnewsmag.com

Financial sector is under intense pressure from FinTech firms – FITC

FITC, a professional services firm owned by the Bankers Committee, has said that the Nigerian financial services sector has come under intense pressure from Financial Technology (FinTech) firms. This was disclosed by its Managing Director, Chizor Malize, in a statement issued to announce the FITC TechNovate Conference 2021. She said,...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

ICICI Bank Announces Collaboration With SWIFT to Offer Instant Facility For Cross-Border Inward Remittances

India-based banking group ICICI Bank announced on Wednesday it has teamed up with SWIFT to offer a facility that helps overseas partner banks to send instant remittances on behalf of their customers to the beneficiary in India. ICICI Bank claims this makes it the first bank in Asia-Pacific and second globally to offer the facility, called SWIFT gpi Instant, for cross-border inward payments.
Public Safetythepaypers.com

Fighting fraud in a digital financial ecosystem "“ HID Global interview

HID’s Global Security and Technology Evangelist Edwardcher Monreal talks about managing risk in an online environment and striking the right balance to offer a better UX. As we move towards a digital, real-time, and cashless society, what are the impacts of payments digitalisation on customer behaviour and financial crime?. Digitalisation...
Economyu.today

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 Showcases Continent’s Digital Transformation Powered by Blockchain Technology

Being the largest blockchain event for Africa, Africa Blockchain Week 2021 will bring together decision makers, business leaders, investors, community builders, educators and government officials to discuss how blockchain technology benefits Africa’s economic and financial development. Africa Blockchain Week (ABCW) 2021 takes place virtually from June 28th to July 1st....
Marketsbitcoin.com

Standard Chartered Bank Launching Cryptocurrency Exchange and Brokerage

Major banking corporation Standard Chartered is launching a cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage service, giving its clients access to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether. Standard Chartered joins a growing list of major banks worldwide that have embraced cryptocurrency. Standard Chartered Bank Diving Into Crypto. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) said Wednesday...
EconomyAmerican Banker

How open banking is transforming financial services in Europe

Before it implemented an open banking-based method for funding brokerage accounts, Freetrade allowed its customers to move funds manually — and oftentimes, had no idea where those funds were supposed to go. “At one point, up to 10% of manual deposits were unallocated, and we had to return the funds...
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Fintech changed the financial world quickly. Here's what's next.

Until recently, the banking industry was thought of as a relative dinosaur: slow to change and relying on the same tools and processes it had for decades. However, since the Great Recession, finance has been transformed by new technology tools, with Minnesota emerging as a hub of fintech activity. At Minne Inno's State of Innovation: Fintech event, players in the local fintech space discussed how the industry got here, and where it will go next.
Economyprotocol.com

Can a community bank go all-digital?

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: It's June already? Also: Quontic takes a different approach to neobanking, Lemonade walks back its AI algorithm claims, and a crypto Ponzi scheme falls apart. The Big Story. Banking on change. Challenger banks seeking to capitalize on consumer interest in new...
Retailthewealthrace.com

Addressing bank’s International payment technology problems.

The Worldwide Funds business is being disrupted. Excessive progress new applied sciences and fee strategies had been excessive pre covid. Nevertheless, Covid has seen an explosion on this progress. Many banks and different suppliers had been nicely behind in addressing digital buyer. experiences, automated regulation and compliance and straight-through fee...
EconomyItproportal

How banks can leverage their digital experiences to remain competitive

During the pandemic, entire industries have experienced seismic shifts from their modus operandi to almost entirely digital undertakings. One industry in particular that this applies to is banking. Banking is traditionally viewed as a legacy industry that can be slow to respond to the changing times of society, however it is also an essential service that most people can’t do without. As such, banks’ digital experience offerings are increasingly important in the context of the post-pandemic world.
EconomyNetwork World

The five core components that will drive the next wave of banking innovation

The growth in online banking has been – and will continue to be – rapid. From a valuation of $11.43 billion in 2019, the projections are. For the incumbent banking system, this rapid growth poses a real and ongoing challenge, as it has opened the door to unconventional disruption and new competition. Non-banking companies are now able to bring different business models and expertise in customer experience to the financial services sector. New products and services are being adopted enthusiastically by consumers, and indeed, there is the rise of entirely new forms of currency and payments that are changing how we think about money.