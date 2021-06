Nagin Cox grew up in Johnson County and has gone on to become one of NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s top operations engineers operating the Perseverance rover that recently landed in spectacular fashion on Mars. And she traces the roots of her fabulous career in part to her first job at Johnson County Library in 1980 as a Corinth Library page, while she was a Shawnee Mission East High School student. That job gave her the money for college applications and set her on a path to studying engineering at Cornell University in 1982.