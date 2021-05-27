Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN GREENE...JERSEY...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...EASTERN LINCOLN AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 1122 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hardin to near Winfield to Innsbrook, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Winfield and Hardin around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wentzville, Carrollton, Old Kane, Lake St. Louis, St. Paul, Josephville, O`Fallon, Dardenne Prairie, Grafton, St. Peters, Cottleville, Greenfield, Kemper, Harvester, Jerseyville, St. Charles and Orchard Farms. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 227. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH