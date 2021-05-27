Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1136 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carthage to near Shoal Creek Drive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. 52 MPH winds were measured at the Joplin Airport. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Joplin... Carthage Webb City... Carl Junction Galena... Oronogo Carterville... Duquesne Sarcoxie... Duenweg Diamond... Loma Linda Airport Drive... Leawood Silver Creek... Alba Shoal Creek Drive... Saginaw Carytown... Fidelity This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 49 between mile markers 27 and 49. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov