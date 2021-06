The Cincinnati Reds will be without utility man Nick Senzel indefinitely as he recovers from knee surgery. The team announced yesterday that Senzel had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, which manager David Bell described as a cleanup. The 25-year-old Senzel has been out since May 17th. The timeline for this type of surgery is between four to six-weeks, but the team said they are planning to be cautious to make sure Senzel heals properly.