Driving digital transformation for medical tech companies

It would seem that before this new normal, digitizing your business is no longer an option, but an obligation. However, it is a process that can take time. Committed to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, at Entrepreneur we want to know how your path has been in this process. For this reason we become a media partner of the WORTEV accelerator, which is conducting research to obtain relevant data on the transformation of your business and the technological trends that have impacted companies in the last year.