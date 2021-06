Shares of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are up over 7% since Friday’s close following Citi’s decision to upgrade the stock from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’ with a price target of USD 58.30. The Chinese EV Automaker’s deliveries in May fell 5.5% due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Though the Company managed to sell just 6,711 last month, EV sales are still up 95% year-over-year. “In May, the Company’s vehicle delivery was adversely impacted for several days due to the volatility of semiconductor supply and certain logistical adjustments,” Nio said in a statement. “…based on the current production and delivery plan, the Company will be able to accelerate the delivery in June to make up for the delays from May,” the Company said in a statement. The Company later added that it expects deliveries to reach between 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles by the end of Q2 2021.