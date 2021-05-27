GM to reopen 5 plants shut due to semiconductor shortage

© Getty Images

General Motors is reopening five of its plants that were shut down due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

The company said in a statement to The Hill that two of its plants in Mexico are slated for opening on May 31 — one San Luis Potosi and one in Ramos.

The facilities in Mexico produce the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Terrain. The San Luis plants had been down the weeks of May 17 and 24, while the Ramos facility has been down since May 3.

Also slated for opening on May 31 is its Bupyeong facility in South Korea. The plant, which produces the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX, had been operating at 50 percent capacity since April 26.

GM’s facility in Ontario, Canada, will resume production on June 14 and run through July 2, ahead of a scheduled two-week summer shutdown. The plant, which produces the Equinox, has been on downtime since Feb. 8.

A facility in Lansing, Mich., will restart production of the Chevrolet Camaro June 21, after being down since May 10. However, production of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will remain down through June 28.

The move comes as the auto industry as a whole grapples with the semiconductor shortage which has disrupted production and cost billions in lost revenue.

Mitsubishi has said it plans to cut production amid the shortage. Ford Motor Company has also extended shutdowns at some of its facilities in the U.S.