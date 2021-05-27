Exploring the Creative Differences of Six Local Artists in the Coastal Bend
"Art" is a ubiquitous term transcending age, variety of work, skill, and specialties. The Coastal Bend has an ever-growing art community with astonishing talent, and our Artist Issue aims to celebrate the fantastic work done by brilliant individuals in our community by spotlighting their craft. Each creative professional practices in their own unique ways; sharing and exploring how these artists create their works illustrates what separates their craft from one another. However, the individuality in their work and career path is also the common theme bringing these artists together.www.thebendmag.com