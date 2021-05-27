Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Storied Chronicle of William Wilhelmi and His Road to Iconism

thebendmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to personally know William Wilhelmi to have been introduced to and influenced by his work. Chances are, however, either you do know him personally, or it would likely take fewer than six degrees of separation to realize a connection. But knowing Wilhelmi and knowing his work are two separate things. What we all tend to think about when it comes to artists – that they possess an all-consuming, non-compromising view of their work that makes the label “starving artist” sound less of a threat and more like an aspiration – are the exact sentiments that make Wilhelmi’s story and rise to iconism the outlier.

www.thebendmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Art World#University Of Texas#Street Art#American Art#Navy#Time#Coastal Bend#The Little Theatre#Harbor Playhouse#Art Museum Of South Texas#Knowing Wilhelmi#Longtime Friends#Art Classes#Artwork#South Texas Accession#Self Satisfaction#Worlds#Separation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureFlathead Beacon

Stories for the Road

Road trips call for audiobooks. This recommendation hasn’t changed for me in the decades plus since I moved to Montana without knowing a soul. On that long stretch of U.S. Highway 2 from northern Michigan to Montana, it was either the radio or a book on tape that kept me company as I wondered what lay ahead of me on the shores of Flathead Lake. For that long of a trip, I had stacks of books on CD scattered in the passenger seat.
Colrain, MARecorder

My Turn: Sharing William Apess’ incredible story

I greatly appreciated Ella Adams’ story in the Recorder covering the William Apess Day event held in Colrain last Friday. It was gratifying to see such thoughtful reporting on this event, and I would like to extend gratitude, as well, to all the community members who showed up (roughly 75 by my count) on the lawn of the Griswold Memorial Library to help us celebrate this little-known 19th century Indigenous author.
Castleton, VTcastleton.edu

COVID Chronicles: Castleton Students Share COVID Stories in New Book

Castleton University Media & Communication Professor David Blow ‘89 recently published his second book. Unlike his first – which rounds up stories and columns from his time as a journalist – Blow’s second book turns the spotlight on the work of his students. “COVID Chronicles” collects blog posts from 18 students in his fall Media Writing Class, focusing on their personal experiences navigating life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City, NYObserver

JR Will Launch His Next Project at the Iconic Pyramids in Giza

The globally famous French artist JR has been particularly prolific within the last couple of years, and now, the ambitious creative has a new project on the horizon: JR announced that he’ll be creating a new project at the iconic Pyramids in Giza, Cairo in October. Only just recently, JR recaptured attention for his installation at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For that particular project, JR created a massive trompe-l’oeil beneath the iconic tower that makes it appear as though a canyon is opening up underneath it. However, it’s as yet unclear what JR will be doing with the Giza pyramids.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Infatuation

The Ultimate Los Angeles Pride Event Calendar

A masterlist of all the city’s Pride events. Much like the tan you lost last year, Pride in LA is back - and in a very big way. Some highlights include the return of Santa Monica Pride, which will feature a month-long art walk celebrating the work of 13 LBTQIA+ artists and a day party at Redline that revels in the joys of being Black, Queer, and Trans. There’s also a month-long celebration in West Hollywood, where the theme is “For the Record” - centering LBGTQ stories of the past that have often been hidden or undocumented.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

ODC Theater Festival’s golden anniversary party pivots its array of dance talents to film

With a 13,000-square-foot Mission District campus billed as “the most active contemporary dance center on the West Coast,” ODC found itself in a strong position for survival when the pandemic hit. But “ODC doesn’t want to be the last dance organization standing after COVID,” ODC executive director Carma Zisman said recently. “We want the dance ecosystem around us.”
Theater & Danceculturewhisper.com

The Marriage of Figaro, Opera Holland Park review

Was it the sumptuous purples and greens of Holland Park's resident peacocks that inspired the luxurious costumes of designer takis, who not only created the look of The Marriage of Figaro, opening production of the new Opera Holland Park season, but also the auditorium?. The peacocks certainly made their presence...
Palm Springs, CApalmspringslife.com

George Chakiris Tells His Side of the Story

West Side Story was the first film George Chakiris was cast in where he combined his dancing and acting talents. By the time George Chakiris won an Academy Award for his scorching performance as gang member Bernardo in the iconic 1961 musical West Side Story, he was already a film veteran of more than a decade. Yet the film marked his movie acting debut. He had previously appeared as a dancer in movies that starred an array of entertainers, such as Betty Grable, Katharine Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Debbie Reynolds.
Books & Literaturegearjunkie.com

How the Fenn Treasure Was Found: Author Chronicles Truth Behind Storied Hunt

Journalist and amateur treasure seeker Daniel Barbarisi tells us what he learned from the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and what it was like to hold it in his hands. For a little more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for a box of gold, jewelry, and rare coins hidden by the eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn. In 2020, Fenn simply announced that the treasure had been found yet gave no details about its location or its finder.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Six The Musical (lyric Theatre)

DIVORCED, BEHEADED and now LIVE AT THE LYRIC! For a strictly limited season, SIX, the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre, (Th... This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. DIVORCED, BEHEADED and now LIVE AT THE LYRIC!. For...
New York City, NYObserver

The 2021 Summer Arts Preview: Observer’s List of the Best This Season

As the world returns, so do galleries and museums, television series, films, live theater, opera, and live performances. We’re lucky for all of the options yet already overwhelmed with the return of lunch dates, offices, and other typical activities while processing the last year. Even though we may be facing forward into the future, it’s important to take the time for escape and entertainment. With this in mind, Observer has gathered the best in film, television, theater, visual arts, performing arts, and book releases this season.
Visual Artrichmondmagazine.com

Southern Grit

"Caspera," 2019, RaMell Ross (American, born 1982), inkjet print mounted on dibond (Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, National Endowment for the Arts Fund for American Art. Image: © RaMell Ross) The term “Dirty South” refers to the former Confederate states, legal corruption and, most recently, Southern hip-hop culture. A new...
Saint Paul, MNcommunityreporter.org

Landmark Center’s St. Paul Walking Tours Return

Tours return in June for residents and visitors. Tour participants can explore the Rice Park neighborhood and the beautiful Mississippi riverfront on alternating Wednesdays at 10am, June-August. The tours are free with required pre-registration. The Rice Park Tour, held the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning June 2, circles one of St. Paul’s most iconic parks, and observes the surrounding buildings that gave the park its central role in city events and celebrations. The Great River Tour, held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning June 9, walks along the mighty Mississippi, highlighting buildings and locations that helped make St. Paul the city it is today (note this tour gathers in Upper Landing Park, not Landmark Center). The tour groups are limited to 10 participants, and Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Reservations can be made online at landmarkcenter.org/saint-paul-walking-tours or by calling Sydney at 651-292-3063.
MusicNew Haven Register

Orville Peck Sets Rodeo at Red Rocks With John Waters

Orville Peck will anchor a multi-artist special event at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks, set for July 22nd, will feature performances from the masked singer as well as Yola and Charley Crockett, plus hosting duties from Pink Flamingos writer-director John Waters. The Rodeo at...