The Storied Chronicle of William Wilhelmi and His Road to Iconism

You don’t have to personally know William Wilhelmi to have been introduced to and influenced by his work. Chances are, however, either you do know him personally, or it would likely take fewer than six degrees of separation to realize a connection. But knowing Wilhelmi and knowing his work are two separate things. What we all tend to think about when it comes to artists – that they possess an all-consuming, non-compromising view of their work that makes the label “starving artist” sound less of a threat and more like an aspiration – are the exact sentiments that make Wilhelmi’s story and rise to iconism the outlier.