Beverly Rotary Club to host Treasure Hunt

Beverly Rotary Club will host a scavenger hunt as part of the club’s 100th anniversary celebration. Anyone can join by signing up at http://bit.ly/BEVTREASUREHUNT. It costs $10 per person on the team to play. Teams of up to four people will get a link to an online app that will dictate missions for the team to follow. Some missions are as simple as going to a landmark or business in the community with a mobile device to be geotagged. Some missions are more involved and will need the team to get a code word or take a photo of an activity.