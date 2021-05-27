Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Spending Time Outdoors? Check Out These Tick Tips!

garretthealth.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article​The Black Legged Tick is the most popular tick species established in Garrett County. This tick is known to carry pathogens that cause Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, and Babesiosis. Black Legged Ticks have a four-staged life cycle, growing from an egg, to larvae, to nymph, to an adult. If you have encountered a tick over the last couple months, it was most likely an adult as they are most active in the spring and late fall. As we move into summer, the number of adults will decrease and ticks in the nymph life stage will become more prevalent. Shown in the picture from left to right are an adult female, an adult male and a nymph compared to a U.S. dime. Adult ticks are small, but nymphs are even smaller. Therefore, nymphs are more likely to transmit diseases because they can go unnoticed for longer periods of time. When spending time outdoors, make it a priority to use CDC approved tick repellant, shower soon after coming inside and complete a thorough self-check. Remember to properly treat pets as well to prevent ticks from hitching a ride into your home. If you find a tick, you may submit it to the Garrett County Health Department for species identification and to be used in surveillance data collection.

garretthealth.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Outdoors#Cdc#Time#Adult Ticks#Repellant#Fall#Nymphs#Adults#Life Cycle#Pathogens#Diseases#Species Identification#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
accessnepa.com

Take the Tick Check Challenge!

This year is a pretty tough one for getting a tick on you or your pet. But, let’s have some fun! Who’s up for the Challenge? The Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network has created a Tick Check Challenge to help educate and protect kids (and adults) from Lyme Disease and other debilitating tick-borne diseases.
Winston-salem, NCUS News and World Report

Summer Safety Tips for the Great Outdoors

SUNDAY, May 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As you head into the great outdoors this summer, keep safety in mind, an expert says. Drowning is one of summer's risks. It only takes a few seconds and can happen without an obvious struggle, according to Dr. Seth Hawkins, a wilderness medicine expert and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.
GardeningDelaware County Daily Times

Yardening: Beware of ticks during your outdoors tasks

Plants contain the world. The garden, better than any college education, gave the world to me. -- Jamaica Kincaid. By late April this year I had already found three ticks on my skin. Fortunately, even the embedded one did not make me ill, although I had to treat a cellulitis skin infection where it attached. I was obviously not alert soon enough in the spring to take precautions. Also, I was probably a bit complacent because I did not encounter even one tick last summer and fall.
HobbiesPosted by
KISS 104.1

It’s The Outdoor Summer Season And Ticks Are Ready To Ruin Your Fun

I love to camp. Most weekends and all my vacations are spent at a local campground in Bradford County Pennsylvania. This is my 11th year as a seasonal camper. My dogs love it too. Well, two out of three do. My girl, Kaygo is not a fan of leaving the comforts of her couch at home, although she has no problem taking over the couch in my camper.
LifestylePosted by
WBIR

Eeek! Tick! | Tips on dealing with ticks when going outdoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer is here! As many Tennesseans head outdoors after a year inside, ticks are also expected to make a comeback. While ticks are around all year long, they are most active during the warm months between April and September. Ticks can be more than just annoying pests....
LifestyleFox News

Tick bites on the rise: How to stay safe as you head outdoors

Tick bites are on the rise in the U.S. with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that the majority of cases typically occur in the warmer months. The agency's tracker showed 169 bites reported this week, an increase of nearly 70 from the week prior. Over the...
LifestylePosted by
Salina Post

Planning some outdoor fun? Protect yourself from ticks

DRESS – Wear protective clothing when practical. Light-colored clothing helps make ticks more visible. When hiking, wear a long-sleeved shirt tucked into pants, long pants tucked into high socks and over-the-ankle shoes to keep ticks out. DEET – Insect repellents also reduce the risk of bites. When outdoors, use insect...
Lifestylesflcn.com

Seven Tips for Spending the Entire Day on the Beach

Looking for a chance to relax? Want to find something to do where your kids can keep themselves entertained for hours at a time? There are a lot of reasons to plan a day at the beach!. Although just lounging and playing in the sand can be a lot of...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Secrets of the Guides: 10 Tips From Outdoor Pros

At backpacker, our dream is to help you make every hike you go on the best one yet. That’s why we’re sharing this free excerpt from our members-only story, Secrets of the Guides: 38 Tips From Outdoor Pros. Outside+ members get access to that and hundreds more exclusive trips, skills, stories, and gear reviews. Not a member? Sign up today and start planning your next best hike.
LifestyleLongview News-Journal

Get the tips! Stop the ticks. Shower After Coming Indoors.

Sometimes tiny ticks are hard to spot. It’s a good idea to shower after you have been out in the yard or woods to wash away unattached ticks and get out of clothing where ticks may hide. For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/GetTipsStopTicks. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance...
Lifestylethebigoutside.com

10 Tips For Spending Less on Hiking and Backpacking Gear

My first tent cost about 75 bucks. It was a bit heavy and bulky for backpacking. I called it the Wind Sock because it snapped loudly in the slightest breeze, and its poles bowed disturbingly in moderate gusts. (I learned to choose protected campsites.) But at a time when I could not afford good gear and was developing a passion for hiking, backpacking, and climbing, it sheltered me for about 150 nights in the backcountry and in campgrounds. It ultimately cost me about 50 cents a night.
Lifestylemacaronikid.com

11 Playgrounds to Check Out!

1.) Connor's Place Playground 96 Field St Somers, CT. Connor's Place Playground is an excellent place to play! From the playscapes, fields, basketball courts & covered picnic area, there's plenty to do!. 2.) Enfield Rotary Accessible Playground.Enfield Public Library 104 Middle Rd Enfield, CT. This has been a favorite playground...
Sciencewbiw.com

Don’t be “Bugged Out” by ticks

UNDATED – When you find a tick crawling through your hair or stuck to your skin, two thoughts probably pop into your mind immediately: How do I get this thing off of me? And: Should I be freaking out right now?. Ticks aren’t bugs (or insects) at all. Ticks are...
Hobbiestheadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for fisheries meetings and fishing tournaments

TURTLE EXCLUDER DEVICE REIMBURSEMENT FUNDS WEBINAR: 9:30 a.m., final meeting for shrimpers using 40-foot and longer skimmers. Registration website: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program. Call Julia Lightner (504) 286-4041. Email: jlightner@wlf.la.gov. LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m. via webinar. Website: wlf.la.gov. COMMERCIAL IFQ ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. via webinar. Gulf of...
Madison, WIbravamagazine.com

Check Out These Garden Getaways

Gardening is a labor of love — especially when a couple tackles a verdant landscape together. Whether it’s lovingly restoring acres of prairie land or transforming a desolate urban lot, two area couples regularly pour their hearts and souls into their gardening dreams, strengthening spousal bonds in the process. PRAIRIE...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Check out the corn in these jokes

TODAY’S WORD is grafting. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree. TUESDAY’S WORD was dampen off. It seems to be a common problem in seedlings grown indoors — once the seedling is an inch or two high, it seems to wither away at its base, tip over and die. It’s caused by one of several different pathogens, most prevalent in wet and cool conditions. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Key tips for preventing tick bites this summer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The peak of tick season is right around the corner, and there are some things you can do to prevent getting a tick bite. Tick season usually peaks around the end of May and the beginning of June, according to Maria Diuk-Wasser, professor of ecology at Columbia University. By mid-July to August, the number of ticks usually goes down.
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Safety tips for the height of tick season in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Right now, we are at the height of tick season in the Midwest, and as the weather gets warmer, more people are heading out to campgrounds and hiking trails. And many of those six-legged pests carry dangerous diseases. (ABC 6 News) - If you have ever...