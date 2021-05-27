Cancel
Mobile, AL

Recipe: Panko Crusted Herbed Grilled Salmon

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 8 days ago

This dish from Rouses' Chef Nino uses panko bread crumbs for a nice crunch to your salmon, and mixed herbs give it a bright fresh flavor!. 1 tablespoon Rouse’s olive oil (plus 2 additional tablespoons if cooking in an ovenproof skillet; see below) ¼ cup mixed fresh herbs such as...

www.fox10tv.com
