What do the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Soccer Club, and Concerts, have in common? They all need you. Service Workers are needed to fill a variety of jobs at Nissan Stadium for football and soccer games as well as concerts and events for the 2021 season. Act now so you don’t miss the action to work the next Nashville Soccer Club match Sunday, May 23. Spots and positions are limited so call Crown Services today at 270-889-9555 to reserve your spot to make money and be in the middle of all the action at Nissan Stadium. Call Crown Services at 270-889-9555 for your spot on the roster to work Titans games, Nashville Soccer, Concerts, and events starting Sunday May 23.