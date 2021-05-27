Naby Keita Wants To Stay At Liverpool Despite Holding Discussions With Atletico Madrid

Naby Keita has had a very stop-start Liverpool career since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £54million.

At the time Keita was seen as the solution to Liverpool's midfield creativity issue but ever since signing he has been riddled with injuries and this season has been no different.

Naby Keita on the ball (Photo by Oscar J Barroso / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Earlier this month, Spanish site AS claimed that Naby Keita's representatives had held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible move.

Reports from The Athletic have claimed even though talks have been reportedly held between Keita and Diego Simeone's side, it is now believed that Keita wants to stay at Liverpool and fight for a more prominent role in Jurgen Klopp's midfield next season.

This all depends on whether Naby can stay fit though. Most Liverpool fans will agree, when Keita plays and he is fully fit, he offers something to Liverpool's midfield that no one else does.

Unfortunately we rarely see this as the Guinea international is usually injured. He has only played 15 games in all competitions this season, which in a midfield that is all about intensity and staying fit, just isn't good enough.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It's thought if Liverpool get an offer that is acceptable then they will take it and part ways with the midfielder. Liverpool are probably never going to recoup the £54million on his but anything close will be a bonus.

Hopefully Keita can stay fit next season and claim his place in the starting 11. Also with the recent news that his old Leipzig teammate Ibrahima Konate is on the verge of joining Liverpool, who had previously said Naby Keita is the best footballer he has ever played with, hopefully the he can help the new arrival settle in at Anfield.