Gators QB Emory Jones Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
 10 days ago

Just one year after the Florida Gators fielded a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Kyle Trask, its new starting quarterback, Emory Jones, could see the same fate as he takes the lead for the first time in his career as a redshirt junior.

According to the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com, Jones's odds are currently set at +9500. For reference, the most likely to win the Heisman Trophy according to SBS is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who comes in with his odds set at +600.

Jones, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, has played in 24 games with the Gators, completing 55 out of 86 of his passes for 613 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing just one interception in the games he's appeared in.

The redshirt junior quarterback has a knack for moving the football with his legs, too, rushing for 514 yards on 92 carries throughout his career. He has yet to take the field as a starter after being passed over for the position in 2019 and 2020 for Feleipe Franks and Trask.

Last season, Trask took the college football scene by storm, becoming one of the most prolific passers in the nation. He would go on to complete 301 out of 437 (67.9%) of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He would break multiple Florida records along the way.

If Jones can put up the numbers that Trask did, or at least come close to that, Florida should expect to be in a similar position this season, competing for an SEC title with hopes of joining the fray in the College Football Playoffs. While it won't take that type of season for the Gators to achieve that, it would certainly go a long way.

