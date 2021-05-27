Cancel
Ex-MMA Commentator Jimmy Smith named WWE RAW’s new play-by-play announcer

By Gerard Crispin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Smith is a well known figure in the MMA industry. WWE has roped in Jimmy Smith as their new play-by-play announcer. The former MMA analyst was a part of Bellator’s primary broadcasting team for 7 long years, from 2010-2017. Smith, a former MMA fighter himself, then joined the UFC...

