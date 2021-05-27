Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Looking for Answers to Pain?

Today's Transitions
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaABI_0aDWwUwE00

It’s not easy to find answers when you are just trying to make it through the day. Today’s Transitions have talked to people and experts about pain and solutions that might help.

Pain in Lower Back

A woman tells the story of excruciating pain in her lower back and leg, her doctor referred her to a physical therapist trained in dry needling. “I have neuropathy in my left leg, and I get severe cramps,” she says. “Dry needling is about the only thing that relieves the cramping, so I go every two weeks at physical therapy.”

Pain in the hands and fingers?

Some of these things could help.

Foot pain?

Read about five ways that might help your foot pain.

Or this article talks about different shoe options.

Try Aqua Therapy: Some local places offer this to help you feel better.

Trying to Recover from Surgery?

Here’s a checklist to help you plan ahead or see what you are missing.

Having trouble with Migraines? We talked to some experts.

Inflammation of the Joints

She started having back pain, neck pain and fatigue — diagnosed with inflammation of the spinal joints. Here’s how she’s finding help.

Smaller joint problems?

Here’s some things that might work.

Just having a bad day? How to get through it.

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/
