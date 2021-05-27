Update: After pressure from NAACP and a lawsuit, RUSD adds more summer-school sites

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:. The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.