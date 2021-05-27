Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

Update: After pressure from NAACP and a lawsuit, RUSD adds more summer-school sites

By ADAM ROGAN
Kenosha News.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Facing a lawsuit and a discrimination complaint, the Racine Unified School District has increased the number of schools it will have open for summer school. Instead of only having Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools open for K-8 summer school, the district's two community schools serving mostly low-income families — Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools — will be open this summer. Park High School will also be open.

www.kenoshanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Racine County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Letters#Race#Secondary School#Elementary Education#Elementary School#Community Schools#Free Schools#High School Students#Park High School#Case High School#United Way Of#Mckinsey Company#Racine Naacp Education#Journal Times#Racine Unified#The United Way#Gifford School#Jerstad Agerholm School#Mitchell School#Department Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
NAACP
Related
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Racine, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 vaccination site in Racine, community center to open May 21 & 22

RACINE, Wis. - The Tyler-Domer Community Center in Racine will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22. The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located at 2301 12th Street, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m both days to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs/Services offered by the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:. The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.
Racine, WIKenosha News.com

Gateway Lincoln Building overhaul includes facility for nursing students

The size and scope of Gateway Technical College’s nursing-focused Lincoln Building overhaul is set to expand as officials announced plans for a new training facility. Gateway’s District Board on Thursday gave its approval to remodel the third floor of the Lincoln Building on the Racine campus. The project, which requires final authority from the Wisconsin Technical College System, carries an estimated $1.5 million price tag.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Bill Would Expand Community-Oriented Policing

A proposal included in a package of policing bills making their way through the state Legislature would expand what are known as COP houses to cities across Wisconsin. Community-oriented policing — or the idea of placing police officers in high crime neighborhoods — was first used in Racine nearly 30 years ago.
Kenosha, WIwgtd.org

Racine Masks, Kenosha Murder, Foxconn EV, Hotel Assault, Porters & Pets

-0- The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in apartments on the city’s south side near 22nd Ave. and 89th St. around 1 a.m. An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said that a vehicle pursuit that left Wisconsin and entered Illinois is related. One person was taken into custody for fleeing.
Racine, WIWISN

Racine mayor suspends enforcement of mask mandate

RACINE, Wis. — As of noon Friday, enforcement of Racine's mask mandate has been suspended. Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration Friday. Mason will ask the Common Council to fully repeal the ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday. "This does not mean the pandemic is over. If you are...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Post Prom 2021

The Racine Rotary Post Prom is a bigger deal this year than in past years, especially since this marks the first big event these teens have attended in over a year. So we’re going all out to help them celebrate. We’ll have some photos ready Saturday night and will add...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Submit your Racine Prom 2021 photos

Racine Rotary Prom 2021 will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Racine County Fairgrounds. For many teens, this is their first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic. So we’re inviting the public to share their Racine Prom 2021 photos. Click on this link to submit your photos. We’ll also...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

RCEDC Announces 2020 Annual Award Winners

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation has announced their 2020 Annual Award Winners. The 2021 RCEDC Annual Meeting will be held live from Foxconn’s High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe on June 3 at 12:30 p.m. Volunteer of the Year. Ralph Malicki. Ralph Malicki’s extensive list of community involvement includes serving...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City and State Partner to Open Vaccine Clinic at Racine’s Community Centers

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, Racine’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Community Center will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents this coming weekend May 14-15.
Racine, WICBS 58

Racine will no longer enforce citywide mask ordinance

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is ending their citywide mask ordinance, effective immediately. Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration which goes into effect at 12:00 Noon today, Friday, May 14, 2021, that suspends enforcement of Racine Ordinances section 54-35, otherwise known as the Mask Ordinance, in the City of Racine.