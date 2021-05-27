Bielsa’s superb first season with Leeds in the Premier League
For some, he’s the funny little man who squats on the touchline for the entire 90 minutes of every game and doesn’t speak a word of English.
But to his ever-growing army of fans outside Elland Road, he is the mercurial Marcelo Bielsa, the man who has made Leeds United every football fan’s second favourite team.
A top ten finish, and some stand out victories with a win away to Champions Manchester City the highlight, have been built on a high-energy, fast-flowing style that has seen Bielsa’s side nicknamed ‘the entertainers’.
Watch the highlights of what has been a sensational season for Bielsa’s ‘Babes’.