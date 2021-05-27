Confidence and a Foot in the Door is Key to Leadership

The ABM Agency, a boutique account-based marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, continues to expand both its offerings and its internal team. In May, the team grew by three, with the addition of Liz Larrieu, Nicole Hallahan, and Hannah Carver. Dallas-based Liz Larrieu will serve as the agency’s marketing automation specialist, diving into all aspects of email automation projects. With over a decade of progressive marketing experience, her keen sense of steering creative branding and strategies in customers' buying journeys will round out the current B2B digital marketing team. Nicole Hallahan, based in Connecticut, will serve as a project manager at The ABM Agency. She will be focused on project management and process improvement/implementation. Prior to taking on her new role, Nicole worked at a local marketing agency that specializes in shopper marketing for beverage alcohol clients. She mainly focused on agency training and fostering the growth of their PMO team. Hannah Carver, who is based in Atlanta, joins as a senior project manager. Hannah will focus on implementing internal and external processes for increased efficiency. She also will work with key accounts on project completion. Hannah is a marketing professional with 8+ years of experience specializing in marketing-focused project management. She holds a marketing degree from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Larrieu, Hallahan, and Carver join the other 13 full-time employees of The ABM Agency to strategize, build, and implement both account-based marketing and demand generation campaigns for B2B clients. “We’re excited to have Liz, Nicole, and Hannah join our tight-knit team. We’ve been very fortunate to experience quick growth in the last 12 months, and it’s imperative that we bring on the talent necessary to support both our internal team as well as our clients,” said DeCastro. Additionally, Jonathan Berube, who previously served as a Senior Project Manager for the agency, was recently promoted to Account Director at The ABM Agency. The ABM Agency’s past and current clients include Dassault Systèmes, Headspring, and Manhattan Associates. DeCastro also contributes to a number of publications in the B2B digital marketing space, writing for Entrepreneur Magazine, B2B Marketing Magazine, and Business2Community. Media Contact: The ABM Agency Vincent DeCastro info@abmagency.com 678-592-5398 abmagency.com Atlanta, Georgia.