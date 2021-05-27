Cancel
Confidence and a Foot in the Door is Key to Leadership

By Adrienne Selko
Industry Week
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe focus on having diverse leadership to ensure all talent is included requires closely examining preconceived ideas. An excellent example of this is the story Sophia Neal, senior vice president of human resources at Saint-Gobain North America, tells of one of her earlier job interviews. As she sat waiting in the office lobby for an interview as a manager, dressed in a business suit, another applicant, dressed more casually, sat next to her. The hiring manager approaches the other candidate asking if she was Sophia. It was because Sophia is Black, and the other candidate was white.

#Ethnic Minorities#Leadership Training#Workforce Diversity#Personal Training#Gender Diversity#Real Talks#Lgbtq#Diverse Leadership#Openness#Courage#Key Executives#Positive Intent#Preconceived Ideas#Mind#Supporting Awareness#Job Interviews#Authentic Discussions#Racial Bias#Employees#Senior Vice President
