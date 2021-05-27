Experiment Casts Doubt on Potential Dark Matter Find
The DAMA/LIBRA experiment’s potential dark matter detection went unconfirmed for 20 years. Now, a similar experiment offers evidence against the result. For about two decades, physicists have been tantalized by results from the DAMA/LIBRA experiment in Italy, which hint at the detection of dark matter particles. Now, a team at the University of Zaragoza and Canfranc Underground Laboratory in Spain presents an analysis of three years of data from the nearly identical Annual modulation with NaI Scintillators (ANAIS) experiment [1]. The new data tentatively refute the claim that DAMA/LIBRA detected dark matter but do not yet exclude the possibility completely.physics.aps.org