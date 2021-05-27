Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Experiment Casts Doubt on Potential Dark Matter Find

APS Physics
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DAMA/LIBRA experiment’s potential dark matter detection went unconfirmed for 20 years. Now, a similar experiment offers evidence against the result. For about two decades, physicists have been tantalized by results from the DAMA/LIBRA experiment in Italy, which hint at the detection of dark matter particles. Now, a team at the University of Zaragoza and Canfranc Underground Laboratory in Spain presents an analysis of three years of data from the nearly identical Annual modulation with NaI Scintillators (ANAIS) experiment [1]. The new data tentatively refute the claim that DAMA/LIBRA detected dark matter but do not yet exclude the possibility completely.

physics.aps.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ionizing Radiation#Galaxy#Earth#Nai Scintillators#Dark Matter Particles#Physicists#Physics#Photons#Thallium Doped Sodium#Portions#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Dark Matter from Starobinsky Inflation

The Starobinsky inflation model is one of the simplest inflation models that is consistent with the cosmic microwave background observations. In order to explain dark matter of the universe, we consider a minimal extension of the Starobinsky inflation model with introducing the dark sector which communicates with the visible sector only via the gravitational interaction. In Starobinsky inflation model, a sizable amount of dark-sector particle may be produced by the inflaton decay. Thus, a scalar, a fermion or a vector boson in the dark sector may become dark matter. We pay particular attention to the case with dark non-Abelian gauge interaction to make a dark glueball a dark matter candidate. In the minimal setup, we show that it is difficult to explain the observed dark matter abundance without conflicting observational constraints on the coldness and the self-interaction of dark matter. We propose scenarios in which the dark glueball, as well as other dark-sector particles, from the inflaton decay become viable dark matter candidates. We also discuss possibilities to test such scenarios.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating Globular Clusters in Dark Matter Sub-Halos

A cosmological zoom-in simulation which leads to a Milky Way like halo is started at redshift 7. The initial dark matter distribution is augmented with globular star clusters, composed of 4 M_sun star particles, placed in the sub-halos on three different sets of orbits: in the range of 10\% and 1\% of the sub-halo virial radii, and, at the exact center of the sub-halos. The three sets of star clusters end with median orbital radii of 30, 5 and 16 kpc, losing about 2, 50 and 15\% of their mass, respectively and have very substantially different stellar kinematics beyond about 3 half mass radii. The clusters started at larger sub-halo radii have a velocity dispersion that declines to 15-25\% of the central value in the outer 5-20 half mass radius region. The clusters started at sub-halo centers have a rise in velocity dispersion beyond 3-5 half mass radii, some reaching values of twice the central velocity dispersion at 10 half mass radii. The sub-halo centered clusters tend to have isotropic velocity distributions at large radii, whereas the isolated ones have a region of radial oriented velocity ellipsoid.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hunting super-heavy dark matter with ultra-high energy photons

Luis A. Anchordoqui, Corinne Berat, Mario E. Bertaina, Antonella Castellina, Olivier Deligny, Ralph Engel, Glennys R. Farrar, Piera L. Ghia, Dan Hooper, Oleg Kalashev, Mikhail Kuznetsov, Marcus Niechciol, Angela V. Olinto, Philipp Papenbreer, Lorenzo Perrone, Julian Rautenberg, Andres Romero-Wolf, Pierpaolo Savina, Jorge F. Soriano, Tonia M. Venters. At any epoch,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dark Matter Fraction in z~1 Star-Forming Galaxies

We present a observational study of the dark matter fraction in 225 rotation supported star-forming galaxies at $z\approx 0.9$ having stellar mass range: $ 9.0 \leq log(M_* \ \mathrm{M_\odot}) \leq 11.0$ and star formation rate: $0.49 \leq log \left(SFR \ \mathrm{[M_{\odot}\ yr^{-1}]} \right) \leq 1.77$. This is a sub sample of KMOS redshift one spectroscopic survey (KROSS) previously studied by \citet{GS20}. The stellar masses ($M_*$) of these objects were previously estimated using mass-to-light ratios derived from fitting the spectral energy distribution of the galaxies. Star formation rates were derived from the H$_\alpha$ luminosities. The total gas masses ($M_{gas}$) are determined by scaling relations of molecular and atomic gas \citep[][respectively] {Tacconi2018, Lagos2011}. The dynamical masses ($M_{dyn}$) are directly derived from the rotation curves (RCs) at different scale lengths (effective radius: $R_e$, $\sim 2 \ R_e$ and $\sim 3 \ R_e$) and then the dark matter fractions ($f_{ DM }=1-M_{bar}/M_{dyn}$) at these radii are calculated. We report that at $z\sim 1$ only a small fraction ($\sim 5\%$) of our sample has a low ($< 20\%$) DM fraction within $\sim$ 2-3 $R_e$. The majority ($> 72\%$) of SFGs in our sample have dark matter dominated outer disks ($\sim 5-10$ kpc) in agreement with local SFGs. Moreover, we find a large scatter in the fraction of dark matter at a given stellar mass (or circular velocity) with respect to local SFGs, suggesting that galaxies at $z \sim 1$, a) span a wide range of stages in the formation of stellar disks, b) have diverse DM halo properties coupled with baryons.
Sciencearxiv.org

Z-portal Continuum Dark Matter

We examine the possibility that dark matter (DM) consists of a gapped continuum, rather than ordinary particles. A Weakly-Interacting Continuum (WIC) model, coupled to the Standard Model via a Z-portal, provides an explicit realization of this idea. The thermal DM relic density in this model is naturally consistent with observations, providing a continuum counterpart of the "WIMP miracle". Direct detection cross sections are strongly suppressed compared to ordinary Z-portal WIMP, thanks to a unique effect of the continuum kinematics. Continuum DM states decay throughout the history of the universe, and observations of cosmic microwave background place constraints on potential late decays. Production of WICs at colliders can provide a striking cascade-decay signature. We show that a simple Z-portal WIC model with the gap scale between 40 and 110 GeV provides a fully viable DM candidate consistent with all current experimental constraints.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Phenomenology of the Hidden SU(2) Vector Dark Matter Model

Nabil Baouche (Jijel U, & ENS-Kouba Algiers), Amine Ahriche (Sharjah U. & ICTP Trieste), Gaber Faisel (Isparta U.), Salah Nasri (UAEU. Al-Ain & ICTP Trieste) We investigate the phenomenology of an extension of the Standard Model (SM) by a non-abelian gauge group $SU(2)_{HS}$ where all SM particles are singlets under this gauge group, and a new scalar representation $\phi$ that is singlet under SM gauge group and doublet under $SU(2)_{HS}$. In this model, the dark matter (DM) candidates are the three mass degenerate dark photons $A_{i}$ $(i=1,2,3)$ of $SU(2)_{HS}$; and the hidden sector interacts with the (SM) particles through the Higgs portal interactions. Consequently, there will be a new CP-even scalar $\eta$ that could be either heavier or lighter than the SM-like Higgs. By taking into account all theoretical and experimental constraints such as perturbativity, unitarity, vacuum stability, non-SM Higgs decays, DM direct detection, DM relic density, we found viable DM is possible in the range from GeV to TeV. Within the viable parameters space, the both of the triple Higgs coupling and the di-Higgs production at LHC14 could be enhanced or reduced depending on the scalar mixing and the mass of the scalar particle $\eta$.
Astronomyslashdot.org

New dark matter map reveals cosmic mystery

An international team of researchers has created the largest and most detailed map of the distribution of so-called dark matter in the Universe. The results are a surprise because they show that it is slightly smoother and more spread out than the current best theories predict. The observation appears to...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Photon and Axion Dark Matter from Symmetry Breaking

A light hidden photon or axion-like particle is a good dark matter candidate and they are often associated with the spontaneous breaking of dark global or gauged U(1) symmetry. We consider the dark Higgs dynamics around the phase transition in detail taking account of the portal coupling between the dark Higgs and the Standard Model Higgs as well as various thermal effects. We show that the (would-be) Nambu-Goldstone bosons are efficiently produced via a parametric resonance with the resonance parameter $q\sim 1$ at the hidden symmetry breaking. In the simplest setup, which predicts a second order phase transition, this can explain the dark matter abundance for the axion or hidden photon as light as sub eV. Even lighter mass, as predicted by the QCD axion model, can be consistent with dark matter abundance in the case of first order phase transition, in which case the gravitational wave signals may be detectable by future experiments such as LISA and DECIGO.
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

Dark matter mapped using light from 100 million galaxies

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 80% of the total matter of the universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been...
Sciencearxiv.org

Updated cosmological constraints on Macroscopic Dark Matter

We revise the cosmological phenomenology of Macroscopic Dark Matter (MDM) candidates, also commonly dubbed as Macros. A possible signature of MDM is the capture of baryons from the cosmological plasma in the pre-recombination epoch, with the consequent injection of high-energy photons in the baryon-photon plasma. By keeping a phenomenological approach, we consider two broad classes of MDM in which Macros are composed either of ordinary matter or antimatter. In both scenarios, we also analyze the impact of a non-vanishing electric charge carried by Macros. We derive constraints on the Macro parameter space from three cosmological processes: the change in the baryon density between the end of the Big Bang Nucleosynthesis (BBN) and the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) decoupling, the production of spectral distortions in the CMB and the kinetic coupling between charged MDM and baryons at the time of recombination. In the case of neutral Macros we find that the tightest constraints are set by the baryon density condition in most of the parameter space. For Macros composed of ordinary matter and with binding energy $I$, this leads to the following bound on the reduced cross-section: $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 6.8 \cdot 10^{-7} \left(I/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-1.56} \, \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Charged Macros with surface potential $V_X$, instead, are mainly constrained by the tight coupling with baryons, resulting in $\sigma_X/M_X \lesssim 2 \cdot 10^{-11} \left(|V_X|/\mathrm{MeV}\right)^{-2} \text{cm}^2 \, \text{g}^{-1}$. Finally, we show that future CMB spectral distortions experiments, like PIXIE and SuperPIXIE, would have the sensitivity to probe larger regions of the parameter space: this would allow either for a possible evidence or for an improvement of the current bounds on Macros as dark matter candidates.
Astronomythewealthrace.com

The most detailed dark matter map of our universe is weirdly smooth

The DES is an effort to picture as many galaxies as potential as a proxy for mapping out darkish matter, which is feasible as a result of darkish matter’s gravity performs a powerful position in governing how these galaxies are distributed. From August 2013 to January 2019, dozens upon dozens of scientists got here collectively to make use of the four-meter Victor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile to survey the sky in close to infrared.
AstronomyFuturity

Dark matter map shows hidden ‘bridges’ connect galaxies

A new map of dark matter in the local universe reveals several previously undiscovered filamentary structures connecting galaxies. The map, developed using machine learning, could enable studies about the nature of dark matter as well as about the history and future of our local universe. “Having a local map of...
AstronomyBig Think

Dark matter and dark energy: the mysterious ingredients in our universe

The history of modern cosmology is one of the great triumphs of the human imagination. Still, mysteries abound, particularly the nature of dark matter and dark energy. Science moves forward by embracing the unknown as a challenge; taking the wrong turn is part of the way forward. "Where did everything...
AstronomyNew Scientist

Thrilling hints of elusive dark matter particles are starting to fade

For more than 20 years, an experiment buried beneath a mountain in Italy has spied a strange signal that the researchers running it believe to be a sign of elusive dark matter particles. Now, a smaller but otherwise nearly identical experiment in Spain has failed to find this signal, leading scientists to question whether the Italian detector really saw anything at all.
AstronomySpace Daily

Dark matter particle explorer measures cosmic ray helium energy spectrum

Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) Collaboration directly observed a spectral softening of helium nuclei at about 34TeV for the first time. This work was based on measurements data of the helium spectrum with kinetic energies from 70 GeV to 80 TeV (17.5 GeV/n to 20 TeV/n for per nucleon) recorded by the DAMPE. Galactic cosmic rays (GCRs) offers important ways to deeply understand the astrophysical particle origin and accelerators and the interstellar medium of the Galaxy. Helium nuclei, the second most abundant nuclear element of cosmic rays, is a distinguishing feature of space.
AstronomyScience Focus

Astronomers create the largest-ever map of our Universe’s dark matter

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 85 per cent of the total matter of the Universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been distorted, this means there is matter in the foreground, bending the light as it comes towards us.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Earth as a transducer for dark-photon dark-matter detection

We propose the use of the Earth as a transducer for ultralight dark-matter detection. In particular we point out a novel signal of kinetically mixed dark-photon dark matter: a monochromatic oscillating magnetic field generated at the surface of the Earth. Similar to the signal in a laboratory experiment in a shielded box (or cavity), this signal arises because the lower atmosphere is a low-conductivity air gap sandwiched between the highly conductive interior of the Earth below and ionosphere or interplanetary medium above. At low masses (frequencies) the signal in a laboratory detector is usually suppressed by the size of the detector multiplied by the dark-matter mass. Crucially, in our case the suppression is by the radius of the Earth, and not by the (much smaller) height of the atmosphere. We compute the size and global vectorial pattern of our magnetic field signal, which enables sensitive searches for this signal using unshielded magnetometers dispersed over the surface of the Earth. We summarize the results of a forthcoming companion paper, in which we will detail such a search using a publicly available dataset from the SuperMAG collaboration: we report no robust signal candidates and so place constraints in the dark-photon dark-matter mass range $2 \times 10^{-18} \text{eV} \lesssim m_{A'} \lesssim 7 \times 10^{-17} \text{eV}$ (corresponding to frequencies $6 \times 10^{-4} \text{Hz} \lesssim f \lesssim 2 \times 10^{-2} \text{Hz}$). These constraints are complementary to existing astrophysical bounds. Future searches for this signal may improve the sensitivity over a wide range of ultralight dark-matter candidates and masses.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing ultralight dark matter with future ground-based gravitational-wave detectors

Ultralight bosons are possible fundamental building blocks of nature, and promising dark matter candidates. They can trigger superradiant instabilities of spinning black holes (BHs) and form long-lived "bosonic clouds" that slowly dissipate energy through the emission of gravitational waves (GWs). Previous studies constrained ultralight bosons by searching for the stochastic gravitational wave background (SGWB) emitted by these sources in LIGO data, focusing on the most unstable dipolar and quadrupolar modes. Here we focus on scalar bosons and extend previous works by: (i) studying in detail the impact of higher modes in the SGWB; (ii) exploring the potential of future proposed ground-based GW detectors, such as the Neutron Star Extreme Matter Observatory, the Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer, to detect this SGWB. We find that higher modes largely dominate the SGWB for bosons with masses $\gtrsim 10^{-12}$ eV, which is particularly relevant for future GW detectors. By estimating the signal-to-noise ratio of this SGWB, due to both stellar-origin BHs and from a hypothetical population of primordial BHs, we find that future ground-based GW detectors could observe or constrain bosons in the mass range $\sim [7\times 10^{-14}, 2\times 10^{-11}]$ eV and significantly improve on current and future constraints imposed by LIGO and Virgo observations.
AstronomyEngadget

The best dark matter map to date raises questions about the universe

Scientists in the Dark Energy Survey have just released the best dark matter map yet, but it's not answering every question — if anything, the cosmos may be more mysterious than ever. As BBC News, Nature and Fermilab report, the survey of 5,000 square degrees used weak gravitational lensing (in this case, how gravity from nearby galaxies affects views of distant ones) to look for large patches of dark matter in relatively close sections of the universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Testing the predictions of axisymmetric distribution functions of galactic dark matter with hydrodynamical simulations

Signal predictions for galactic dark matter (DM) searches often rely on assumptions on the DM phase-space distribution function (DF) in halos. This applies to both particle (e.g. $p$-wave suppressed or Sommerfeld-enhanced annihilation, scattering off atoms, etc.) and macroscopic DM candidates (e.g. microlensing of primordial black holes). As experiments and observations improve in precision, better assessing theoretical uncertainties becomes pressing in the prospect of deriving reliable constraints on DM candidates or trustworthy hints for detection. Most reliable predictions of DFs in halos are based on solving the steady-state collisionless Boltzmann equation (e.g. Eddington-like inversions, action-angle methods, etc.) consistently with observational constraints. One can do so starting from maximal symmetries and a minimal set of degrees of freedom, and then increasing complexity. Key issues are then whether adding complexity, which is computationally costy, improves predictions, and if so where to stop. Clues can be obtained by making predictions for zoomed-in hydrodynamical cosmological simulations in which one can access the true (coarse-grained) phase-space information. Here, we test an axisymmetric extension of the Eddington inversion to predict the full DM DF from its density profile and the total gravitational potential of the system. This permits to go beyond spherical symmetry, and is a priori well suited for spiral galaxies. We show that axisymmetry does not necessarily improve over spherical symmetry because the (observationally unconstrained) angular momentum of the DM halo is not generically aligned with the baryonic one. Theoretical errors are similar to those of the Eddington inversion though, at the 10-20% level for velocity-dependent predictions related to particle DM searches in spiral galaxies. We extensively describe the approach and comment on the results.