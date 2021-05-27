Dapo Afolayan joins Bolton permanently after West Ham exit

Dapo Afolayan has completed a permanent move to Bolton (PA Wire)

Striker Dapo Afolayan has joined Bolton on a three-year deal following his departure from West Ham, the League One newcomers have announced.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances as Wanderers clinched promotion from League Two last season after arriving on loan in January, and scored his first goal in a 4-1 final-day victory at Crawley.

Afolayan told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have made the move permanent. Since I joined on loan at the end of January, it has been amazing.

“For me, it’s the best thing for me to do – to keep playing regularly for a club that has embraced me. It was only right for me to repay that loyalty back to the club, back to the manager and the owners, and the fans as well.”

Manager Ian Evatt added: “Dapo has shown that he is a very talented young footballer. It’s my job to get assets on the football pitch for Bolton Wanderers and Dapo is certainly an asset.

“Hopefully we can take Dapo where he wants to go and vice versa, with Dapo taking the club to where it should be.”

Afolayan made one senior appearance for the Hammers, scoring as a substitute in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Doncaster in January.