Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Dapo Afolayan joins Bolton permanently after West Ham exit

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3F1Z_0aDWwAWw00
Dapo Afolayan has completed a permanent move to Bolton (PA Wire)

Striker Dapo Afolayan has joined Bolton on a three-year deal following his departure from West Ham, the League One newcomers have announced.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances as Wanderers clinched promotion from League Two last season after arriving on loan in January, and scored his first goal in a 4-1 final-day victory at Crawley.

Afolayan told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have made the move permanent. Since I joined on loan at the end of January, it has been amazing.

“For me, it’s the best thing for me to do – to keep playing regularly for a club that has embraced me. It was only right for me to repay that loyalty back to the club, back to the manager and the owners, and the fans as well.”

Manager Ian Evatt added: “Dapo has shown that he is a very talented young footballer. It’s my job to get assets on the football pitch for Bolton Wanderers and Dapo is certainly an asset.

“Hopefully we can take Dapo where he wants to go and vice versa, with Dapo taking the club to where it should be.”

Afolayan made one senior appearance for the Hammers, scoring as a substitute in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Doncaster in January.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Evatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Pitch#Footballer#West Ham#The League#League Two#Doncaster#Striker Dapo Afolayan#January#Loan#Manager Ian Evatt#Official Website#Promotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

David Moyes disappointed by West Ham’s decision-making against Brighton

David Moyes rued poor decision-making after West Ham’s faint hopes of scraping Champions League qualification were left hanging by a thread following a 1-1 draw at Brighton. The Hammers were reliant on an 87th-minute equaliser from substitute Said Benrahma to salvage a point on the south coast, leaving them five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to go.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

West Ham’s CL bid suffers another setback in Brighton draw

BRIGHTON, England — West Ham’s faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification was left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

'We're going to Europe': Moyes leads West Ham to 6th in EPL

LONDON (AP) -- West Ham ended its record-breaking Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday to secure a place in next season's Europa League. David Moyes' team was battling relegation last season yet has secured sixth place and its best Premier League points tally of 65.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Brighton a good point

West Ham boss David Moyes insists their 1-1 draw at Brighton can prove an important point. The visitors paid for their wastefulness when substitute Percy Tau played in Danny Welbeck to put the Seagulls in front six minutes from full-time. To their credit, West Ham levelled when replacement Said Benrahma...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice upbeat after Brighton point

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice insists there's positives to draw after their point at Brighton. His energy proved a valuable addition to the Irons' cause in a lively encounter on the south coast, with both teams having their opportunities to take the lead, but spurning them prior the closing stages.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Liverpool receive huge injury blow amid top four race with Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham

Just as Liverpool appear to have struck form at a vital time in the race for top four - they have been handed an injury blow with only three games left to play. Diogo Jota has been ruled out of not just Sunday afternoon's crucial clash away at already relegated West Brom - but for the remainder of the season, unwelcome news as the Reds try to stay in the race for Champions League football next season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Matheus Pereira, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Sander Berge are among the relegated stars who are too good for the Championship... but which clubs will try to grab themselves a bargain this summer? And who else could be snapped up?

Following Fulham's defeat at home to Burnley on Monday, the three teams relegated from the Premier League have been confirmed. Sheffield United were long gone, after one of the worst starts in the history of the league. West Brom, despite recruiting Sam Allardyce midway through the season, also failed to survive.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Said Benrahma salvages a point as West Ham’s top-four hopes fade against Brighton

West Ham’s faint hopes of scraping Champions League qualification were left hanging by a thread after they were reliant on late strike from Said Benrahma to rescue a 1-1 draw at Brighton.Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go, leaving the Hammers five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with just two fixtures remaining.The sixth-placed visitors looked set for a damaging defeat at the Amex Stadium after Danny Welbeck’s 50th Premier League goal broke the deadlock only three minutes earlier.David Moyes’ men have games against West Brom and Southampton to ensure the minimum...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Jarrod Bowen badly lets David Moyes down again in West Ham draw

West Ham United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were dealt a devastating blow on Saturday evening as David Moyes’ side struggled to pick up all three points on their travels. And several members of the Irons squad badly let the 58-year-old down, leaving the East Londoners in sixth...