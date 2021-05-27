A PG-13 DEADPOOL Film In The MCU Is Fine As Long As Ryan Reynolds Is Involved Says Tim Miller
According to the director of the first Deadpool film, as long as Ryan Reynolds is portraying Wade Wilson, the project doesn't need an R-rating. Speaking to Inverse about Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2, Tim Miller stated, "I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there. He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it.”www.comicbookmovie.com