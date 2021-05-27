Cancel
A PG-13 DEADPOOL Film In The MCU Is Fine As Long As Ryan Reynolds Is Involved Says Tim Miller

By MarkJulian
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

According to the director of the first Deadpool film, as long as Ryan Reynolds is portraying Wade Wilson, the project doesn't need an R-rating. Speaking to Inverse about Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2, Tim Miller stated, "I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there. He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it.”

