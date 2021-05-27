Cancel
Alabama State

Ohio man arrested in Ala. for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Ohio man, accused of attacking, punching and striking officers, during the January 6 Capitol breach, has been arrested in Alabama. FBI investigators confirmed Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Huntsville area for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

www.wsfa.com
