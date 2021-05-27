Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

All Eyes on Dobbs: The Supreme Court Takes Aim at Abortion Rights

By Meredith Thompson
thehumanist.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the United States Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which granted people the legal right to an abortion, people underwent dangerous procedures and took costly measures to terminate pregnancies. If you needed an abortion before Roe, you might have traveled to another country, spent most of your savings, or even risked death or serious injury through at-home procedures with no medical supervision. The rights affirmed in Roe allow individuals with uteruses to make their own choices about their bodies, but with recent developments, those same rights could be at stake.

thehumanist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Medical Abortion#Medical Procedures#Supreme Court Precedent#Supreme Court Review#Precedent Rulings#Elective Abortions#Appeals#Legal Precedents#Pregnancies#Binds Courts#Dangerous Procedures#Comprehensive Protections#Jackson Women#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsdailymagazine.news

Supreme Court rejects battle over men-only draft registration

Washington - The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to the constitutionality of the federal requirement that only men register for the draft when they become legal adults, declining to revisit an earlier decision that upheld the policy on Selective Service. The case rejected by the justices involved...
Congress & Courtsaclufl.org

Supreme Court Ruling is a Win for Investigative Journalists and Civil Rights Researchers

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court issued a decision interpreting the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a federal anti-hacking law from the 1980s which has proven ill-suited to the modern internet. The Supreme Court’s opinion in Van Buren v. United States, narrowing the scope of the CFAA, will have positive consequences for online civil rights testing, research, and data journalism.
Congress & Courtsumn.edu

Supreme Court case on women’s exclusion from military registration

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case challenging the constitutionality of women’s exclusion from military registration. See National Coalition for Men v. Selective Service System. University of Minnesota Law School Professor Jill Hasday is available to provide expert comment. Jill Hasday, J.D. “In 1981, the Supreme Court held in...
Congress & CourtsPalm Beach Interactive

The Civics Project: Power of 'judicial review' lands abortion - other hot-button issues - in front of U.S. Supreme Court

Question: Why does the U.S. Supreme Court get to decide whether abortion is legal? Shouldn’t that be up to Congress or each state?. Answer: The U.S. Supreme Court, under the power of judicial review, gets to decide if laws are constitutional or not. When the high court determines that a law is inconsistent with the requirements of the U.S. Constitution, the court can, and will, strike down that law.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Commentary: No One Supreme Court Case Can Relieve Us of Our Duty to the Unborn

The Supreme Court’s decision to take up Mississippi’s petition to reinstate their landmark ban on late-term abortions has brought forth an outpouring of both giddiness and trepidation from the pro-life community. Pro-life Americans are by turns hailing the opportunity for the greatest legal victory for the unborn in decades and declaring the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a litmus test on the usefulness of the entire conservative legal movement.
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

Supreme Court has a month left to decide on key issues like Obamacare and same-sex rights

This is the last month of the current Supreme Court session. The next one begins in October. Press Play gets a lightning round of what’s left on the court’s docket. California v. Texas: This is another case involving Obamacare, which became law more than a decade ago. Conservatives are once again asking the high court to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Questions before the court this time: Do the individual and state plaintiffs have standing to challenge the individual mandate? Did making the penalty of not buying health insurance under the individual mandate make the individual mandate unconstitutional?
Mississippi StateThe New Yorker

The Unique Dangers of the Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear a Mississippi Abortion Case

One of the most striking facts in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that the Supreme Court has now agreed to hear, concerns the identity of one of the parties. Jackson Women’s Health is the only licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi. Women seeking its services often have to travel hundreds of miles to the pink building on North State Street, in Jackson, and to either make the trip twice or find somewhere to stay—Mississippi imposes a twenty-four-hour waiting period after mandatory in-person counselling. Girls younger than eighteen need a parent’s permission or a waiver from a court. And when a woman arrives she is usually subjected to people shouting through megaphones that she is murdering her child. The city tried to limit the noise, which reportedly can be heard inside businesses down the street, but the ordinance was revoked after a challenge. “If there are protesters outside on the day of your procedure, please ignore them and come directly into the clinic,” the clinic’s Web site advises. “You don’t have to stop.”
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars with Abortion, Gun Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is placing itself in the middle of the culture wars in America. Over the next year, the nation’s highest court will hear cases on the divisive issues of abortion and gun rights. The decisions will have far-reaching impacts on American life. With three justices named by...
Congress & Courtsdailyjournal.com

Supreme Court ruling doubles down on property rights

A unanimous Supreme Court held that if the cops want to get inside your house and take your guns, they’re going to need a warrant. This decision comes amidst a growing interest in red flag laws and gun control across the country, where legislatures are creating legal procedures for confiscating firearms from those believed to be mentally unstable or dangerous.
Labor IssuesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Supreme Court Urged to Take Up Another Union Dues Case

Graham Piro of the Washington Free Beacon details the latest court fight against mandatory union dues. A railway worker is petitioning the Supreme Court to stop unions from forcing members and nonmembers to fund union political lobbying against their will. The worker asks the Court to draw on its 2018...