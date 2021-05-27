All Eyes on Dobbs: The Supreme Court Takes Aim at Abortion Rights
Before the United States Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which granted people the legal right to an abortion, people underwent dangerous procedures and took costly measures to terminate pregnancies. If you needed an abortion before Roe, you might have traveled to another country, spent most of your savings, or even risked death or serious injury through at-home procedures with no medical supervision. The rights affirmed in Roe allow individuals with uteruses to make their own choices about their bodies, but with recent developments, those same rights could be at stake.thehumanist.com