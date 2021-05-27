Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Berlanti Productions’ Erika Kennair To Head Production For Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erika Kennair, former SVP of development at Berlanti Productions, has moved to Malala Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular as President of Production. This marks Extracurricular’s first hire since the company signed an original programming deal with Apple TV+ in March. In her new role, Kennair will work closely with Malala to oversee development and production to deliver a wide range of stories that connect, inspire and unite global audiences.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extracurricular#Executive Producer#Global Entertainment#Berlanti Productions#Uta#A Pga Award#Critics Choice#Golden Globe#Pga#Dga#Sag Awards#Spoonbenders#Dead Boy Detective Agency#Comedy Development#Abc Entertainment Group#Nbc Entertainment#Verge#Svp#Global Audiences#Production Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Berlanti Productions Elevates Jonathan Gabay to EVP of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gabay has been promoted to EVP Television at Berlanti Productions. Gabay, who joined the company in 2019 as SVP Development, most recently shepherded All American: Homecoming, the All American spinoff that emerged as one of the strongest CW pilots this season and landed a series order last week. He also developed the CW’s breakout freshman drama Kung Fu, which has been renewed for a second season, and is overseeing the company’s series All American, Green Lantern and Superman & Lois.
Celebritiessundayworld.com

Malala Yousafzai: I finally got time for myself at university

Malala Yousafzai has said going to university “finally” gave her some time for herself. The activist and Nobel Prize laureate, 23, made the comments in an interview with British Vogue and features on the cover of the July issue of the magazine. She completed her philosophy, politics and economics degree...
Celebritiesnewpaper24.com

Malala Yousafzai unveiled as Vogue’s July cowl lady – NEWPAPER24

THE WHAT? Malala Yousafzai has been unveiled because the July cowl lady for Vogue journal. THE DETAILS The Pakistani Activist, who was beforehand shot within the head by the Taliban, gave an accompanying interview within the journal, with celebrities akin to Michelle Obama and Apple CEO Tim Prepare dinner contributing tributes to the Oxford College graduate.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Greg Berlanti

Billy Porter to Write Family Drama for Peacock, Greg Berlanti. Billy Porter’s next TV foray will be as a writer and producer. The history-making Pose Emmy winner is teaming with super-producer Greg Berlanti for Fruits of Thy Labor, a drama series…. ‘Prodigal Son’ Canceled at Fox. Fox has started making...
Beauty & FashionNPR

Malala Is British Vogue's July Cover Star

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai unveiled the July cover of British Vogue via Twitter on Tuesday, saying she hopes "that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world." In an interview with British Vogue contributor Sirin Kale, the 23-year-old Nobel Prize laureate talks about being...
BusinessBangor Daily News

VIA names McLallen head of integrated production

PORTLAND — VIA, an award-winning advertising and marketing agency based in Portland, announced today that Christopher McLallen will join the agency as director of integrated production, effective July 6. In his new role, he will report to CCO, Bobby Hershfield, and will join the director team. He will oversee the entire pre-production and post-production department including broadcast, design, innovation, digital and social media content.
Moviescineuropa.org

Production / Funding

7166 news (production / funding) available in total starting from 20/05/2002. Last updated on 04/06/2021. 536 news (production / funding) inserted in the last 12 months. Currently filming in Finland, Jonas Rothlaender is ready to learn of the Power of Love. HBO Max producing the action series ¡García!. 03 June...
Austin, TXalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ben Affleck's 'Hypnotic' slated to start production

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Hollywood filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Ben Affleck starrer thriller 'Hypnotic' is now gearing back up to start production in September, with Alice Braga joining the cast. According to Deadline, cameras are due to roll from September 20, in Austin, Texas, after the film's original start date...
MoviesFilmmaking Stuff

The Momentum of Production

I’ve equated the process and momentum of movie making to this story. Imagine your movie is this big, round rock. In development, that’s when you’re taking this monstrous slab of rock, and sculpting it down into the big round rock. In Pre-Production, you’re pushing the rock up a hill. In...
TV & Videosmindtheproduct.com

Netflix’s 2021 Product Strategy - with Gibson Biddle

6:00 p.m. - Welcome words from PT Linz and PT Vienna Team. 6:05 p.m. - Warm-up and talk "Netflix's 2021 Product Strategy" In this talk, Gibson will take us through the three strategy frameworks to enable product leaders to define their product strategy. Gib brings all three frameworks to life as he presents a mock 2021 product strategy for Netflix. He then shows how strategy influences day-to-day decision-making through two modern Netflix cases, including a unique COVID-19 question: Should the company launch “Netflix Party” to enable worldwide members to engage in shared viewing experiences?
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Blumhouse’s FIRESTARTER Begins Production in Canada

According to an announcement from Blumhouse, the newest adaptation of Stephen King‘s Firestarter has officially begun production! Previous announcements for this film included the casting of Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes. Efron will be playing Andy McGee, father of young protagonist Charlie McGee. Greyeyes is taking on the role of Rainbird.