Berlanti Productions’ Erika Kennair To Head Production For Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gabay has been promoted to EVP Television at Berlanti Productions. Gabay, who joined the company in 2019 as SVP Development, most recently shepherded All American: Homecoming, the All American spinoff that emerged as one of the strongest CW pilots this season and landed a series order last week. He also developed the CW’s breakout freshman drama Kung Fu, which has been renewed for a second season, and is overseeing the company’s series All American, Green Lantern and Superman & Lois.