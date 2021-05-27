Berlanti Productions’ Erika Kennair To Head Production For Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular
Erika Kennair, former SVP of development at Berlanti Productions, has moved to Malala Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular as President of Production. This marks Extracurricular’s first hire since the company signed an original programming deal with Apple TV+ in March. In her new role, Kennair will work closely with Malala to oversee development and production to deliver a wide range of stories that connect, inspire and unite global audiences.deadline.com