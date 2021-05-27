Cancel
Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka’s Hall signs with SMC

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWAGIAC — Levi signed a letter of intent for Southwestern Michigan College’s fall return to National Junior College Athletic Association cross country Tuesday. Hall joins six men, Alex Blanton, of Plainwell, Robert “Buster” Ward, William Westphal and Ben Gillesby, of Cassopolis, Gavin Smith, of Decatur, and Samuel Reed-Loomis, of Otsego, committed to the Roadrunners’ revival, along with three women, Raegan Del Guanto, of Union, Vanessa Crisenbery, of Coloma, and Hall’s “good friend,” Bailee Shambaugh, of Mishawaka, who ran with his sister, Anabel Willingham, an Indiana University South Bend junior.

leaderpub.com
