‘World’s Biggest Metal Prize Draw’ Has Items from Sabbath, Priest, Motorhead

By Philip Trapp
103GBF
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massive prize bundles from the likes of Black Sabbath (including an autographed Tony Iommi guitar), Judas Priest (featuring a framed CD collection signed by the band) and Motorhead (a deluxe album box set) among several others, are available to win as part of a new #ILoveMetal raffle to help support underemployed and out-of-work concert stage crew in the United Kingdom.

Person
King Diamond
Person
Tony Iommi
