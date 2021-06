Pink's daughter joined her on stage for her Billboard Music Awards performance. The 41-year-old singer marked her recognition with the Icon Award at Sunday's ceremony (23.05.21) by treating the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre to some of her greatest hits, including 'All I Know So Far', 'So What', 'Who Knew', 'Just Like a Pill' and 'Just Give Me A Reason', with nine-year-old Willow joining her to kick off her set with their track 'Cover Me In Sunshine', which saw both mom and daughter do some impressive acrobatic rope tricks.