JCPD arrests man after multiple attempts to entice a minor

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in a 1984 killing in Missouri. Camden County, Missouri, prosecutors say Larry Hicks was arrested on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diane Lukoisus, who was found near her vehicle after her car was run off the road in Camdenton. A probable cause statement said Hicks was a suspect in the case since 1989. Investigators interviewed Hicks in Franklin in 1990 but apparently had no other contact until last week, when Camden County investigators drove to Franklin to interview him. Prosecutors said Hicks made admissions that implicate him in the killing.