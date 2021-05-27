Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

JCPD arrests man after multiple attempts to entice a minor

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
 11 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY − Police arrested a 69-year-old Jefferson City man Wednesday for attempting to entice a minor. Jefferson City Police say a mother of a 12-year-old contacted the department with concerns regarding a suspect standing around a school bus stop near High and Cherry Streets. The suspect on multiple occasions attempted to converse with the child by placing notes and currency under a rock, along the path where the child would walk home.

Missouri Crime & Safety
