Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is a profitable electric vehicle manufacturer, is often criticized for relying on EV regulatory credits for propping up its bottom line. This avenue of revenue stream is not unique to Tesla, and most other pure-play EV manufacturers benefit from it. Here's a look at what an EV credit is and how much of an impact it has for Tesla vis-à-vis Chinese companies such as NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).