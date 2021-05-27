Carver Council on Aging calendar of events

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Carver Council on Aging is located at 48 Lakeview St, Carver. For information on events, call 508-866-4698 or visit the COA website at https://friendscarvercoa.com. Starting June 1, the COA will return to a regular schedule: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday with daily lunch service at 11:45 a.m. Reservations must be made by noon the day before by calling the Nutrition Center at 508-866-4698, ext. 4. The daily in-house lunch service replaces “Grab ‘N’ Go” lunches as well as the Tuesday and Thursday Coffee Hours.

