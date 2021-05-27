Carver Council on Aging calendar of events

While our building is physically closed we can still support you in many ways. Just call us at 978-671-0916, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. What this translates to is that the Billerica Council on Aging is closed to all patrons, volunteers, community partners, and other audiences we typically see in our building at 25 Concord Road, until otherwise notified.