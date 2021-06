Summer is right around the corner and before you know it the kids will be out of school. More than ever parents who are just getting back to work due to the pandemic are having to plan and figure out what to do with the kids during summer vacation. The struggle is real and honestly a lot of parents who depend on school breakfast and lunch programs are in a tough situation. If you do the math on two meals a day for two kids at an average of $10 per meal for 8 weeks... all of a sudden you're having to come up with $1600 to feed the kids. They say timing is everything and the Boise School District has pretty good timing as they just announced their free summer meals program that will keep a lot of Treasure Valley children from going hungry this summer. The free meal program will feed children ages 1 to 18. It's important to note that there are no requirements to qualify. See dates and locations from the Boise School District website below: