Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai surprised fans with one of Toei Animation's best fight sequences of the year! Toei Animation currently has quite a few projects in the works, and many of them have surprised with some splendidly animated fight scenes. While One Piece might currently be taking all of the attention for the staff's work through the Wano Country arc adaptation, one of Toei Animation's other projects has been bubbling on the back burner for a while until it impressed with a huge fight scene between father and son that took the fights of the series to a literal new level.