Kansas City, MO

Il Mentore: Parisi Coffee releases blend in honor of SKC manager Peter Vermes

By Juan Cisneros
fox4kc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parisi Coffee and Sporting KC are teaming up to honor manager Peter Vermes with the Il Mentore Espresso Blend. Il Mentore is Italian for mentor. Vermes hand selected the roast developed by head roaster Nick Scott and the blend can be found online and at Parisi Cafes.

fox4kc.com
