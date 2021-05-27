Sheriff: Middle school dean charged with molestation was around children for 26 years

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school dean is in jail on suspicion of sex crimes against a student at his school.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they learned about the alleged incident Tuesday and arrested Bradley Linville on Wednesday night.

Deputies said Linville has been leading children in Osceola County for 26 years.

Linville, who was a dean at Harmony Middle School, is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old boy.

“On three occasions, the suspect took advantage of this child and touched him on his in his groin area,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

The sheriff said Linville committed sex crimes against the young boy in his office and in a closet where the school stores books.

“We want to make sure that if you have been a victim by this individual posted here, please, you know, we need you to come forward,” Lopez said.

The sheriff said it doesn’t matter how old you are.

Linville worked at Michigan Avenue Elementary School, Discovery Middle School, Gateway High School, Tohopekaliga High School along with Harmony Middle School.

“He’s been working in the Osceola County school district since about 1995,” Lopez said.

The sheriff said, before that, Linville worked in law enforcement in Okeechobee County for about seven years.

“He’s been around children for quite some time,” Lopez said.

The Osceola County school district said he is suspended with pay for now, and without pay, starting June 1. That’s when the school board will need to approve it and his contract is up a few days later.

This district said it will not be renewing the contract.

