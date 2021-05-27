Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

MotoGP, Morbidelli: "I don't have my back to the wall for 2022, I trust Petronas and VR46"

gpone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMugello has a very special flavour for Italian riders. Franco Morbidelli arrives at the Tuscany track after a bit of a blow at Le Mans, with a heavy zero in the standings and above all the fear deriving from the knee injury that gave him several problems over the French weekend. However, the Petronas team rider is optimistic about it in the meeting with the journalists that precedes the GP and wants to immediately reassure everyone about his physical form.

www.gpone.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Franco Morbidelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petronas#Motogp#France#I Trust#Yamaha#Ducati#Motogp#French#Morbidelli I#Misano#Italian Riders#Bike#Muscle#Theit Legs#Knee Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.