MotoGP, Morbidelli: "I don't have my back to the wall for 2022, I trust Petronas and VR46"

Mugello has a very special flavour for Italian riders. Franco Morbidelli arrives at the Tuscany track after a bit of a blow at Le Mans, with a heavy zero in the standings and above all the fear deriving from the knee injury that gave him several problems over the French weekend. However, the Petronas team rider is optimistic about it in the meeting with the journalists that precedes the GP and wants to immediately reassure everyone about his physical form.