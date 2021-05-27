Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

Mother wrestles child from arms of attempted kidnapper

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, Brunswick County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina woman managed to wrestle her child from the arms of an attempted kidnapper Wednesday afternoon. Leland Police said D’Vonta Robbins of Leland tried to take the seven-year-old male child near an entrance to Walmart. The mother of the victim was...

abc17news.com
